A Royal Trip

American Queen Voyages adds Savannah to its roster

THE CRUISE INDUSTRY has been reeling over the past couple of years, but a ship’s return to fleet marks hope for the future with a new voyage taking passengers from Savannah to Nova Scotia, Canada.

Ocean Navigator, a 202-guest boutique coastal ship from American Queen Voyages, welcomed passengers back for the first time in two years this past April, setting sail right here in Savannah. Both the Ocean Navigator and her twin ship, Ocean Victory, offer an adventurous, once-yearly itinerary from the Hostess City to Canada that includes stops in Charleston, Boston, Nantucket and more. This year’s trip has already been a success, but the same itinerary is scheduled for April 2023 and again in May 2024.

John Waggoner, founder and chairman of American Queen Voyages, spoke to the ease of domestic travel and the excitement of adding Ocean Navigator back to the fleet: “Travelers are ready to make up for lost time and deeply discover North America,” he says. “The return of Ocean Navigator signals yet another opportunity to explore with us beyond the Mississippi River, without the uncertainty and the complexity of international travel.”

