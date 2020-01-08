Above and Beyond

Savannah’s master-planned communities offer a boatload of amenities—which one strikes your fancy?

With its serene views, balmy climate and unhurried pace, the Lowcountry is preternaturally suited to relaxation. Perhaps that’s why so many gated communities in greater Savannah are built around facilitating leisure activities. To be sure, these communities — The Landings, Waterways Township, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Dutch Island, The Ford Plantation and Savannah Quarters — feature lovely homes, secure entry and other dependable hallmarks of community living. But behind the gates, there’s also an unwavering emphasis on amenities, from spas to fine dining to resort-style pools. Today, families are looking past square footage and double vanities in master bathrooms to first consider community living from a new angle: all those extras.