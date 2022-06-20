All Fired Up

Tips + products to get outside and grill

Sea Island Forge Fire Kettle, available at Sea Island Forge // photo by WILLIAM HEREFORD

“Anything you can cook on a grill can be cooked on a Fire Kettle, but you also have the option of cooking in the coals with something like baked potatoes wrapped in foil or a Dutch oven steam pot.”— Suzanne Whitehead, Sea Island Forge

Big Green Egg grill, available at Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products and Casual Living Fireside & Grillin // photo by VIA BIG GREEN EGG

“Big Green Egg grills offer the ultimate cooking experience. It’s simple to use, and you can grill, smoke, roast and bake. Pineapple upside-down cake on the Egg is the best!” — Jessica Sikes, Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products

Green Mountain Grills TREK grill, available at Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products and Casual Living Fireside & Grillin

“The Green Mountain Grills TREK style is the perfect size for picnics, tailgating, camping or for people with a smaller outdoor space.” — Jessica Sikes

Weber Smoker pellet grill, available at Livingood’s Appliances & Bedding

Coyote Asado smoker, available at Livingood’s Appliances & Bedding

SOUTH OF THE BORDER GRILLED SWEET CORN

Recipe provided by Sea Island Forge and Chef Andrea Griffith of Ocean Reef Club SERVES 6

6 – 8 ears of fresh sweet corn with husks, washed and silks removed

1 c. mayonnaise

1 tbsp. dried dill (or 2 tbsp. fresh, finely chopped)

1 tbsp. garlic powder 1 bunch cilantro, stalks

removed, finely chopped

1 c. crumbled cotija cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Hot sauce to taste

Fold husks around corn, twisting slightly at the end, then place on a medium-hot grill. Roast in husk until almost cooked. Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, dill, garlic powder and salt and pepper. Set aside. Remove the corn from the grill onto a platter, then pull back the husk of each cob. Brush cobs with the mayo mixture and return to grill, keeping kernels exposed, until they begin to char. Remove from heat and sprinkle with chopped cilantro. Top with crumbled cotija, add hot sauce as desired and serve warm.