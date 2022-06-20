All Fired Up

Tips + products to get outside and grill
“Anything you can cook on a grill can be cooked on a Fire Kettle, but you also have the option of cooking in the coals with something like baked potatoes wrapped in foil or a Dutch oven steam pot.”— Suzanne Whitehead, Sea Island Forge
“Big Green Egg grills offer the ultimate cooking experience. It’s simple to use, and you can grill, smoke, roast and bake. Pineapple upside-down cake on the Egg is the best!” — Jessica Sikes, Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products
“The Green Mountain Grills TREK style is the perfect size for picnics, tailgating, camping or for people with a smaller outdoor space.” — Jessica Sikes
SOUTH OF THE BORDER GRILLED SWEET CORN
Recipe provided by Sea Island Forge and Chef Andrea Griffith of Ocean Reef Club SERVES 6
6 – 8 ears of fresh sweet corn with husks, washed and silks removed
1 c. mayonnaise
1 tbsp. dried dill (or 2 tbsp. fresh, finely chopped)
1 tbsp. garlic powder
1 bunch cilantro, stalks
removed, finely chopped
1 c. crumbled cotija cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Hot sauce to taste
Fold husks around corn, twisting slightly at the end, then place on a medium-hot grill. Roast in husk until almost cooked. Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, dill, garlic powder and salt and pepper. Set aside. Remove the corn from the grill onto a platter, then pull back the husk of each cob. Brush cobs with the mayo mixture and return to grill, keeping kernels exposed, until they begin to char. Remove from heat and sprinkle with chopped cilantro. Top with crumbled cotija, add hot sauce as desired and serve warm.