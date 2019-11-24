An Occasion to Celebrate

Courtland Stevens // Courtesy Courtland & Co.

Courtland & Co. offers elegance primed for everyday use

Situated in the picturesque Downtown Design District, Courtland & Co. is a curated boutique brimming with beautiful possibilities. With tastemaker Courtland Stevens at the helm, the shop offers products that feel both new and comfortingly familiar. A quick spin through the brand’s Whitaker Street flagship invites countless opportunities to transform your home: from personalized linens and must-have dining accessories to woven rattan baskets, luxury handbags and jewelry, the goods on offer range from practical must-haves to jaw-dropping statement pieces.

Stevens’ guiding principle is that life itself should be celebrated. And this holiday season, her namesake shop toasts a fresh rebrand and a feast of finery perfect for everyone on your list. Trust, you’ll want to snag some things for yourself, too.

Courtesy Courtland & Co.

Formerly known as Number Four Eleven, Courtland & Co. is still all about graceful living — in fact, Stevens likes to say that the only change is the awning out front, which went from cheeky stripes to chic racing green. “We’re now a more refined version of ourselves,” Stevens says, noting the store’s prime selection of name-brand linens and one-of-a-kind interiors, plus two in-house, ASID-certified designers offering a full-service interiors program. But Courtland & Co. isn’t here to issue style dictates. Rather, the goal is to enhance a client’s own personal flair.

“We can accommodate all flavors at all price points,” Stevens says. “Modern, traditional, you name it.” The shop’s extensive collection of linen items is completely customizable, and this doesn’t just mean monograms: Courtland & Co. can even custom-embroider a sketch of a home façade onto any of its embroidery-ready, high-quality fabrics.

Party planner Rebecca Gardner brings vintage tabletop decor to Courtland & Co. this November. // Photo by Chia Chong

In addition to home goods, Courtland & Co. is also launching collaborations with two local creatives, artist Bob Christian and party planner Rebecca Gardner. For the art connoisseur on your list, Christian’s capsule collection includes limited-edition linens inspired by chinoiserie motifs, and for the modern Southern belle, Gardner’s in-store and online pop-up (debuting in November) is chockablock with nostalgic treasures, oddities and embellishments to bring whimsy and delight all year long. 411 Whitaker St.; courlandandco.com