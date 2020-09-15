Culture, Features, Style

Autumn Breeze

by

When fall still feels like summer, reach for these easy pieces

Fall fashion in Savannah

Photography by LAUREN JONES / Styled by ALEXIS HUBBARD / Hair and makeup by WANDA CHRISTOPHER Models ASHLEY HARVEY & RON SILVOY / Location THE OLDE PINK HOUSE

Dress and faux crocodile purse The Edition Shop; sweater, Red Clover; mules, earrings and necklace, Terra Cotta.
Fall fashion in Savannah
Open-back dress, sandals and earrings, The Edition Shop; vest Edgewater Drive; purse, Red Clover.
Fall fashion in Savannah
Open-back dress, sandals and earrings, The Edition Shop; vest Edgewater Drive; purse, Red Clover.
Fall fashion in Savannah
Blouse, shorts, boots clutch and necklace, Terra Cotta; hat, The Edition Shop; earrings, Morgan Rae Boutique
Fall fashion in Savannah
Blouse, shorts, boots clutch and necklace, Terra Cotta; hat, The Edition Shop; earrings, Morgan Rae Boutique
Fall fashion in Savannah
On her: blouse and mules, Terra Cotta; blazer dress and studded headband, The Edition Shop; earrings and pants (obscured), Edgewater Drive; necklace, Red Clover.

On him: shirt and pants, Rivers & Glen Trading Co.; loafers and bag, J. Parker Ltd.; pen and TAG Heuer watch, Levy Jewelers.
Fall fashion in Savannah
Blouse and mules, Terra Cotta; blazer dress and studded headband, The Edition Shop; earrings and pants (obscured), Edgewater Drive; necklace, Red Clover.
Fall fashion in Savannah
On him: shirt and pants, Rivers & Glen Trading Co.; loafers and bag, J. Parker Ltd.; pen and TAG Heuer watch, Levy Jewelers.
Fall fashion in Savannah
Dress and earrings, Morgan Rae Boutique; boots and jacket, Terra Cotta; headband, Edgewater Drive; purse, The Edition Shop
Fall fashion in Savannah
Sweater, earrings and bracelet, Edgewater Drive; shorts and jacket, Harper; Barbour weekender bag, Rivers & Glen Trading Co.; silk scarf, Terra Cotta
Fall fashion in Savannah
Shirt, Rivers & Glen Trading Co.; pants, J. Parker Ltd.; William Henry pocket knife, Levy Jewelers.
Written By
More from Savannah Magazine

A Memorable Feast

Some of our favorite recipes from the last 30 years come together...
Read More

You may also like

Inspired Ingénue

Color of Water

Color of Water

Salt of the City: Donna Camacho

Salt of the City: Donna Camacho