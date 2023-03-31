Best of Savannah HOMES 2023

Our annual, reader-voted poll of top contractors, designers and more across 80+ categories.
SAVANNAH MAGAZINE is proud to present the 15th annual Best of HOMES, recognizing nearly 150 winners and runners-up across more than 80 categories. When the refrigerator needs repair or the guest room needs a remodel, turn to these local experts.
How the list works: The Best of Savannah HOMES winners were determined by reader votes alone. Only one ballot per voter was accepted; duplicate ballots and those without a verifiable name and address were automatically disqualified. Savannah magazine does not control how honorees campaigned.
BEST ANTIQUE STORE
WINNER: Jere’s Antiques, 9 N. Jefferson St., 912.236.2815, jeresantiques.com
RUNNER UP: Seventh Heaven Antiques, 2606 Mechanics Ave. Thunderbolt, 912.355.0835, antiquesinsavannah.com
BEST ANTIQUE MALL
WINNER: Picker Joe’s Antique Mall & Vintage Market, 217 E. 41st St., 912.239.4657, pickerjoes.com
RUNNER UP: Tapley’s Mercantile & Antiques, 8491 Waters Ave., 912.335.2610, tapleysmercantile.com
BEST APARTMENT COMPLEX
WINNER: Alleia Luxury Apartments, 73 Highlands Blvd., 912.988.7655, 833.291.3472, alleialuxury.com
RUNNER UP: Merritt at Whitemarsh, 15 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 912.898.5656, facebook.com/themerrittatwhitemarshcommunity
BEST APPLIANCE STORE
WINNER: Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding, 6700 Skidaway Road, 912.352.4392; 1225 E. U.S. Hwy. 80, Pooler, 912.737.2076; 63 Riverwalk Blvd., Okatie, S.C., 843.379.5800, livingoodsonline.com
RUNNER UP: TVC Appliance & Bedding, 907 Bull St., 912.233.7767, tvcentersavannah.com
BEST ARCHITECTURE FIRM
WINNER: Hansen Architects, P.C., 24 Drayton St., 912.234.6056, hansensavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Lynch Associates Architects, 200 E. 31st St., 912.349.5116, lyncharch.com
BEST ASSISTED LIVING/RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
WINNER: The Marshes of Skidaway Island, 95 Skidaway Island Park Road, 912.598.5030, marshesofskidaway.org
RUNNER UP: Savannah Square, 1 Savannah Square Drive, 912.927.7550, savannahsquareretirement.com
BEST BATH SUPPLY COMPANY
WINNER: Sandpiper Supply Inc., 4101 Bull St., 912.236.3351, sandpipersav.com
RUNNER UP: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, 1275 Chatham Parkway, 912.234.2211; 114 Bluffton Road, Bluffton, S.C., 843.815.6080, ferguson.com
BEST BLINDS/SHUTTER COMPANY
WINNER: Savannah Blinds Shutters and Shades, 5500 White Bluff Road, 912.224.0459, savannahblinds.com
RUNNER UP: Palmetto Shutter Company, 2720 Gregory St., Ste. 700, 912.713.4209, palmettoshutters.com
BEST CABINET MAKER
WINNER: AWD of Savannah, Inc., 2127 E. Victory Drive, Ste. 157, 912.220.2335, awdsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Custom Cabinets by Williamson Millworks, Inc., 7 Aviation Court, Garden City, 912.964.2290, custom-cabinets.net
BEST CARPET CLEANING SERVICE
WINNER: Culver Rug Company, 408 Bonaventure Road, 912.236.7173; 708 Mall Blvd., 912.354.6232, culverrug.com
RUNNER UP: Treat Your Feet Carpet Cleaners, 26 Travis St., 912.927.2988, treatyourfeetcarpetcleaners.com
BEST CARPETING COMPANY
WINNER: Culver Rug Company, 408 Bonaventure Road, 912.236.7173; 708 Mall Blvd., 912.354.6232, culverrug.com
RUNNER UP: Savannah Floor Covering, 1215 US Hwy 80, Ste. 300, Pooler, 912.330.7213, savannahfloorcovering.com
BEST CHIMNEY SWEEP
WINNER: Anderson Chimney Sweeps & Gas Log Specialties, 11701 Largo Drive, 912.927.7500, gaslogspecialties.com
RUNNER UP: The Chimney Guy, 1204 Miller Ave., Tybee Island, 912.786.6010
BEST CLOSET COMPANY
WINNER: Closet & Cabinet Experts LLC, 7601 Waters Ave., 912.691.2626, closetspecialist.com
RUNNER UP: Closets by Design – Coastal South Carolina, 7268 Investment Drive, North Charleston, S.C., 843.225.6725, closetsbydesign.com
BEST CONCRETE COMPANY
WINNER: Waters Construction and Concrete, 912.660.7877, watersconstructionandconcrete.com
RUNNER UP: Intracoastal Concrete Construction, LLC, 912.313.8567, intracoastalconcrete.com
TREND FORECAST: Natural Woods
AWD of Savannah, Inc.
Best Cabinet Maker
Best Local Furniture Maker
“AWD continues to focus on bespoke woodworking curated to our client’s individuality,” says Harley Ashbaugh, president of AWD of Savannah, Inc. “With AWD’s diverse clientele, we see aesthetics span from modern to heavily ornate. We see an interest in bold colors and a reintroduction of natural woods.” To better understand each client’s unique personality and needs for each project, Ashbaugh says AWD’s process requires personal interaction and weekly communication. “This weekly communication will last until the end of the project,” he says. “More importantly, AWD believes in building long and lasting relationships.”
BEST COUNTERTOP COMPANY
WINNER: Counter Fitters, LLC, 1026 Lynes Ave., 912.231.0103, counterfitterssav.com
RUNNER UP: MultiStone | Custom Stone Countertops, 1022 Lynes Ave., 912.785.3086, multistoneinc.com
BEST CUSTOM ART FRAMING COMPANY
WINNER: Savannah Framing Company, 5401 Waters Ave., 912.352.4064, savannahframing.com
RUNNERS UP (tie): Atwell’s Art & Frame, 2310 Drayton St., 912.238.9607; Sandfly Custom Framing, 8413 Ferguson Ave., Ste. B, 912.691.1333, sandflyframing.com
BEST CUSTOM HOME BUILDER
WINNER: Alair Homes Savannah, 28 E. 41st St., 912.233.7690, alairsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Brooks Construction Group, 16. W. Duffy St., 912.704.4877, brooksconstruct.com
BEST DOOR RETAILER
WINNER: Coastal Sash & Door Corporation, 8422 Ferguson Ave., 912.352.3930, coastalsashanddoor.com
RUNNER UP: HomeSouth Architectural: A Guerry Lumber Company, 228 Bourne Blvd., 912.748.8261, homesoutharch.com
BEST ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
WINNER: Braddy Electric, 1104 E. 35th St., 912.233.1561
RUNNER UP: Selectric Electrical Service, 1211 Boundary St., Ste. B, Beaufort, S.C., 843.812.9215, selectricllc.com
BEST FABRIC COMPANY
WINNER: Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric, 7901 Waters Ave., 912.777.4532, facebook.com/sherryshoneypotfabric
RUNNER UP: Taylor Upholstering Co., Inc., 12 Television Circle, 912.961.9104, taylorupholstering.com
BEST FENCING COMPANY
WINNER: JDH Decks and Fences, Inc., 30 Bryce Industrial Drive, 912.748.1907, jdhdecksandfences.com
RUNNER UP: Guaranteed Fence Contractors, 19 Minus Ave., 912.354.0266, guaranteedfence.com
BEST FURNITURE STORE – NEW
WINNER: Whelan’s Furniture, 12430 White Bluff Road, 912.925.5604, whelanshome.com
RUNNER UP: One Fish Two Fish, 401 Whitaker St., 912.447.4600, onefishstore.com
BEST FURNITURE STORE – OUTDOOR
WINNER: Whelan’s Furniture, 12430 White Bluff Road, 912.925.5604, whelanshome.com
RUNNER UP: Teak + Table Outdoor Living, 32 Malphrus Road, Ste. 117, Bluffton, S.C., 843.384.6585, teakandtable.com
BEST FURNITURE STORE – USED
WINNER: Clutter Furnishings & Interiors, 714 Mall Blvd., Ste. 1, 912.354.7556, cluttersav.com
RUNNER UP: Cents and Sensibility, 7360 Skidaway Rd., Ste. E4, 912.897.4961, centssensibility.com
BEST GARAGE DOOR COMPANY
WINNER: Overhead Door Company of Savannah, 129 Airport Park Drive, 912.964.8459, overheaddoorofsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Padgett Overhead Garage Doors Inc., 912.961.0479, padgettgaragedoors.com
BEST GENERAL CONTRACTOR (tie)
WINNER: Carroll Construction General Contractor, Restoration, Preservation, 2301 Bull St., 912.401.3029, samcarrollconstruction.com
WINNER: Brannen Construction Company, 1311 E. 59th St., 912.355.1966, brannenconstruction.com
RUNNER UP: Alair Homes Savannah, 28 E. 41st St., 912.233.7690, alairsavannah.com
BEST “GREEN” BUILDING COMPANY
WINNER: Ellsworth Design Build, 1810 Mills B Lane Blvd., 912.308.7553, ellsworthdesignbuild.com
RUNNER UP: Robin Restoration, LLC, 802 E. 69th St., 912.356.3355, robinrestoration.com
BEST “GREEN” DESIGN COMPANY
WINNER: Greenline Architecture, 28 E. 35th St., 912.447.5665, greenlinearch.com
RUNNER UP: Felder & Associates, 2514 Abercorn St., 110, 912.777.3979, felderassociates.net
PROJECT SPOTLIGHT: Elizabeth’s on 37th
Ellsworth Design Build
Best “Green” Building Company
Runner Up, Best Historic Preservation Company
“Ellsworth Design Build was honored to restore the exterior of the beautiful Savannah landmark Elizabeth on 37th,” says Abigail Powell, design manager, on behalf of the Ellsworth team. “Preservation is always our goal, but as it goes with historic properties, sometimes the original materials are too far gone to salvage. In such a case, we partner with local businesses to duplicate historic materials. As an example, the custom baluster was made by a partner, Old Mill Woodworks, to replace an original that was beyond repair.”
BEST HANDYMAN
WINNER: Mr. Handyman of Greater Savannah, 200 Governor Treutlen Road, Ste. 19, Pooler, 912.244.7911, mrhandyman.com/greater-savannah
RUNNER UP: Check Mark, 912.247.8491, checkmarksav.com
BEST HARDWARE STORE
WINNER: Islands Ace Hardware, 318 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 912.897.1288, islandsacehardware.net
RUNNER UP: Maycrest Hardware, 1609 E. Montgomery Cross Road, 912.354.2045, maycresthardware.com
BEST HARDWOOD FLOORING COMPANY
WINNER: Culver Rug Company Inc., 408 Bonaventure Road, 912.236.7173, 708 Mall Blvd., 912.354.6232, culverrug.com
RUNNER UP (tie): Eckard’s Flooring Design Center, 29 Echols Ave., 912.355.6224, eckardsflooring.com; Cowart Floor Surfacing, Inc., 207 Cushing Drive, 912.354.9995
BEST HEATING/AC COMPANY
WINNER: Byrd Heating & Air Conditioning, 4131 Ogeechee Road, Ste. 131, 912.373.8447, byrdheatingandair.com
RUNNER UP: Canady’s Precision Air Conditioning & Heating, 24 Travis St., 504 Scott Court, Richmond Hill, 912.756.6688, canadys.com
BEST HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMPANY
WINNER: Robin Restoration, LLC, 802 E. 69th St., 912.356.3355, robinrestoration.com
RUNNER UP: Ellsworth Design Build, 1810 Mills B Lane Blvd., 912.308.7553, ellsworthdesignbuild.com
BEST HOME ACCESSORIES STORE
WINNER: One Fish Two Fish, 401 Whitaker St., 912.447.4600, onefishstore.com
RUNNER UP: Clutter Furnishings & Interiors, 714 Mall Blvd., Ste. 1, 912.354.7556, cluttersav.com
BEST HOME CLEANING SERVICE
WINNER: Hubbard’s Maid Service, 208 E. Montgomery Cross Road, Unit F, 912.961.9131, hubbardsmaidservice.com
RUNNER UP: Merry Maids of Savannah, 4395 Ogeechee Road, 912.209.0599, merrymaids.com/savannah
BEST HOME INSPECTION COMPANY
WINNER: Savannah Home Inspection, LLC, inspectingsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Housemaster of Savannah, 912.346.4353, savannah.housemaster.com
BEST HOME INSURANCE AGENT
WINNER: Timothy Blanco, Chatham Insurance Partners, 2502 Habersham St., 912.232.2500, chathaminsurance.com/timothy-blanco
RUNNER UP: Declan Finnerty, State Farm, 513 E. Oglethorpe Ave., Ste. L, 912.234.5390, statefarm.com
BEST HOME INSURANCE AGENCY/COMPANY
WINNER: Chatham Insurance Partners, 2502 Habersham St., 912.232.2500, chathaminsurance.com
RUNNER UP: State Farm, statefarm.com
1102 Bradley Blvd., 912.328.2130
11141 Abercorn St., 912.920.9300
11712 Largo Drive, 912.927.2288
1301 Lincoln St., Unit B, 912.351.6800
1935 E. Victory Drive, 912.356.0215
20 E. Montgomery Cross Road, 912.927.3033
224 Stephenson Ave., Ste. D, 912.353.9121
3228 Skidaway Road, 912.354.6464
329 Eisenhower Drive, Ste. C, 912.354.2390
49 Park of Commerce Way, #201, 912.382.0422
513 E. Oglethorpe Ave., Ste. L, 912.234.5390
5859 Abercorn St., Building 2, Ste. #4, 912.358.0093
6029 Ogeechee Road, U.S. Hwy. 17 South, Ste. A, 912.925.3943
9100 White Bluff Road, Unit 204, 912.961.1115
930A Morgan’s Corner Road, Pooler, 912.330.9191
114 Canal St., Ste. 103, Pooler, 912.748.7300
4919 Augusta Road, Garden City, 912.964.5535
101 SW US 80, Pooler, 912.748.5200
Additional offices in surrounding municipalities.
BEST HOME SECURITY COMPANY
WINNER: ADT Security Services, 1000 Business Center Drive, Ste. 140, 912.335.4193, adt.com/local/ga/savannah
RUNNER UP: SafeTouch of Savannah, 3766 Hwy. 17, Ste. 204, Richmond Hill, 912.352.8787, safetouchsavannah.com
BEST INTERIOR DECORATOR
WINNER: Linen + Line Designs and Kitchens, 8413D Ferguson Ave., 912.856.3611, facebook.com/linenandline
BEST INTERIOR DESIGN FIRM
WINNER: Curry & Co., 5715 Skidaway Road, 912.349.5401, currysalandi.com
RUNNER UP: Anne Pappas Interiors, 302 E. 57th St., 912.401.4350, annepappasinteriors.com
PROJECT SPOTLIGHT: Primary Suite Bathroom
Alair Homes of Savannah
Best Custom Home Builder
Best New Home Builder
Runner Up, Best General Contractor
In this Savannah Quarters residence, Alair Homes Savannah worked with SAVI Interiors to design a custom double shower with a sleek, linear drain and spa-inspired tiles. “This primary suite renovation was the last of three phases that we did with these homeowners,” says Cal Rowles, partner and general manager at Alair Homes Savannah. “The primary suite was meant to be their place of respite; it was in a whole separate wing of the house. Everything from vanity heights to shower head heights was measured per the homeowner and fabricated to their measurements for a true custom experience.”
BEST KITCHEN DESIGN COMPANY
WINNER: Jamestown Designer Kitchens, 7701 Waters Ave., 912.234.1927, jamestownkitchens.com
RUNNER UP: Kitchens and Floors, Etc., 24 E. DeRenne Ave., 912.355.1190, kitchensandfloorsetc.com
BEST KITCHEN SUPPLY SHOWROOM
WINNER: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, 1275 Chatham Parkway, 912.234.2211; 114 Bluffton Road, Bluffton, S.C., 843.815.6080, ferguson.com
RUNNER UP: Sandpiper Supply Inc., 4101 Bull St., 912.236.3351, sandpipersav.com
BEST LANDSCAPE DESIGN COMPANY
WINNER: Tidewater Landscape Management, 1329 Heidt Ave., 912.966.7391, tidewaterusa.com
RUNNERS UP (tie): Hester & Zipperer, 6719 Skidaway Road, 912.355.1950, hesterandzipperer.blogspot.com; John Glenn Landscapes, Inc., 912.352.7050, johnglennlandscapes.com
BEST LAWN CARE COMPANY
WINNER: Tidewater Landscape Management, 1329 Heidt Ave., 912.966.7391, tidewaterusa.com
RUNNERS UP (three-way tie): Barrett Landscaping, 912.210.2741, savannahlandscapers.com; Nelson Group, 912.355.5881, nelsongroup.us;
Hester & Zipperer, 6719 Skidaway Road, 912.355.1950, hesterandzipperer.blogspot.com
BEST LIGHTING SHOWROOM
WINNER: Visual Comfort & Co. (Formerly Circa Lighting), 405 Whitaker St., 912.447.1008, visualcomfort.com/savannah
RUNNER UP: Pace Lighting, Inc., 7 Southern Oaks Court, 912.920.4090, pacelighting.com
BEST LOCAL FURNITURE MAKER
WINNER: AWD of Savannah Inc., 2127 E. Victory Drive, Ste. 157, 912.220.2335, awdsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Brian Rickenbacker, 859.269.5705, rickenbackerfurnitureandrepair.com
BEST LUMBER COMPANY
WINNER: Guerry Lumber, 123 W. 44th St., 912.232.3128, guerrylumber.com
RUNNER UP: Gaster Lumber & Hardware, 15010 Abercorn St., 912.925.1100; 108 U.S. Hwy. 80, Bloomingdale, 912.748.7376; 3051 Plantation Drive, Hardeeville, S.C., 843.784.2000, gasterlumber.com
BEST MARBLE/GRANITE COMPANY
WINNER: Counter Fitters, LLC, 1026 Lynes Ave., 912.231.0103, counterfitterssav.com
RUNNER UP: MultiStone | Custom Stone Countertops, 1022 Lynes Ave., 912.785.3086, multistoneinc.com
BEST MATTRESS STORE
WINNER: Green Frog Sleep Center, 7501 Abercorn St., 912.352.4001, greenfrogsleepcenter.com
RUNNER UP: Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding, 6700 Skidaway Road, 912.330.5505; 1225 U.S. Hwy. 80, Pooler, 912.352.4392; 63 Riverwalk Blvd., Okatie, S.C., 843.379.5800, livingoodsonline.com
BEST METAL FABRICATOR
WINNER: Forsyth Metal Works, 111 Lissner Ave., 912.438.6183, forsythmetalworks.com
RUNNER UP: Savannah MetalWorks, 102 Estus Drive, 912.234.9220, smwog.com
PROJECT SPOTLIGHT: Custom Home in McAllister Point
Hansen Architects, P.C.
Best Architecture Firm
“It was an honor to be commissioned to design one of the first custom residences in McAllister Point after several years of pre-planned designs being used,” says Erik E. Puljung, principal at Hansen Architects. “The owners’ pursuit of excellence and a site full of opportunity made for a perfect canvas. With park views to the street and the marshes of the Ogeechee River in the back, every room had an opportunity for a view. The porte cochere-inspired drive under at the side porch maximized available garden space for the side yard, while 8-foot tall windows and 10-foot tall exterior doors connected the interior with the outdoors.”
BEST MILLWORK COMPANY
WINNER: Guerry Lumber, 123 W. 44th St., 912.232.3128, guerrylumber.com
RUNNER UP: Coastal Millworks of Savannah, 115 Coleman Blvd., 912.330.9599, facebook.com/coastalmillworksofsavannah
BEST MORTGAGE/LENDING INSTITUTION
WINNER: BankSouth Mortgage, 613 Stephenson Ave., #208, 912.662.7685; 18 W. Bryan St., 912.200.9429, banksouth.com
RUNNER UP: First Coast Mortgage, 532 Stephenson Ave., Ste. 101, 912.658.2366, firstcoastmortgage.com
BEST MOVING COMPANY
WINNER: Two Men and a Truck, 121 Eason Drive, Pooler, 912.330.4062, twomenandatrucksavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Savannah Moving, 20 W. Broughton St., 912.272.7996, savannahmoving.com
BEST NEW HOME BUILDER
WINNER: Alair Homes Savannah, 28 E. 41st St., 912.233.7690, alairsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Brooks Construction Group, LLC, 16 W. Duffy St., 912.704.4877, brooksconstruct.com
BEST NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER
WINNER: Herb Creek Landscape Supply, 7402 Skidaway Road, 912.691.0108; 3005 E. Victory Drive, 912.356.1575, herbcreek.com
RUNNER UP: Hester & Zipperer, 6719 Skidaway Road, 912.355.1950, hesterandzipperer.blogspot.com
BEST ORGANIZING COMPANY (tie)
WINNER: House of Von, 912.713.7112, houseofvon.com
WINNER: Orchid Organizing, 843.885.4571, orchidorganizing.com
RUNNER UP: Loving Care Relocation Services, 912.598.4080, lovingcares.com
BEST OUTDOOR LIGHTING COMPANY
WINNER: Nitelites – The Outdoor Lighting Professionals, 912.348.5977, [email protected], nitelites.com
RUNNER UP: Visual Comfort & Co. (Formerly Circa Lighting), 405 Whitaker St., 912.447.1008, visualcomfort.com/savannah
BEST OUTDOOR SHADE/AWNINGS
WINNER: Coastal Canvas Products, 1674 Chatham Parkway, 912.236.2416, coastalcanvas.com
RUNNER UP: Savannah Awnings & Outdoor Comfort, 5500 White Bluff Road, Ste. F, 912.227.3006, savannahawningpros.com
BEST PAINT STORE
WINNER: Spectrum Paint, 102 W. Victory Drive, 912.236.8246
RUNNER UP: Sherwin-Williams, 8800 Abercorn St., Ste. A, 912.927.7352, sherwin-williams.com
BEST PAINTING CONTRACTOR
WINNER: Sharpe Painting, Inc., 912.507.1973
RUNNER UP: Chapman Painting, 912.927.2345
BEST PEST CONTROL
WINNER: Yates-Astro Termite & Pest Control, 1030 Lynes Ave., 912.651.9000, yates-astro.com
RUNNER UP: Ideal Pest Control, 912.335.418, idealpestcontrol.net
BEST PLANNED COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
WINNER: The Landings, 1 Landings Way, 912.598.0500, thelandings.com
RUNNER UP: Savannah Quarters, 8 Palladian Way, Pooler, 912.450.2300, savannahquarters.com
PROJECT SPOTLIGHT: Custom Shoe Display Cabinet
Forsyth Metal Works
Best Metal Fabricator
“We here at Forsyth Metal Works take pride in the distinct projects our fabrication team makes,” says Trevor Bell on behalf of the team at Forsyth Metal Works. “Pieces like this custom shoe display cabinet exemplify the variety of materials and fabrication techniques we use to create furnishings that fit into the homes of our clients. We appreciate the relationships we have cultivated here in Savannah that keep our work exciting, and for the community supporting all our growth as we expand our business with the launch of our sister company, Brass Hardware.”
BEST PLUMBING CONTRACTOR (tie)
WINNER: Henry Plumbing Company, 1209 E. 59th St., 912.352.9827, henryplumbingco.com
WINNER: Hutson Plumbing Company, 329 Bonaventure Road, 912.234.1329
RUNNER UP: Brooks Plumbing, 912.596.7530
BEST POOL INSTALLATION COMPANY
WINNER: Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products, 11 Gateway Blvd. S., Ste. 2, 912.927.3957, pridepools.com
RUNNER UP: Clearwater Pools & Patios, 1225 E. Montgomery Cross Road, 912.921.7778, clearwaterpools-patios.com
BEST POOL MAINTENANCE COMPANY
WINNER: Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products, 11 Gateway Blvd. S., Ste. 2, 912.927.3957, pridepools.com
RUNNER UP: Clearwater Pools & Patios, 1225 E. Montgomery Cross Road, 912.921.7778, clearwaterpools-patios.com
BEST PRESSURE WASHING COMPANY
WINNER: Mr. Wright Pressure Washing, 912.695.0864
BEST PROPERTY MANAGER
WINNER: Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, 17 W. Charlton St., 912.234.3323; 49 Boundary St., Bluffton, S.C., 843.836.3900, danielravenelsir.com
RUNNER UP: Sago Property Management, 315 Commercial Drive, Unit B6, 912.330.2472, sagoproperty.managebuilding.com/resident/public/home
BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT
WINNER: Annie Rockwell, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, 17 W. Charlton St., 912.234.3323; 49 Boundary St., Bluffton, S.C. 843.836.3900, danielravenelsir.com
RUNNER UP: Staci Donegan, Seabolt Real Estate, 24 E. Oglethorpe Ave., 912.233.6609, seaboltrealestate.com
BEST REAL ESTATE APPRAISER
WINNER: Chris Cook, DeWitt Cook & Associates, 2530 E. President St., 912.353.8755, dewittappraisals.net/contactus
RUNNER UP: Brian Considine, Considine & Company Real Estate Appraisers, 6 Skidaway Village Walk, Ste. 201, 912.655.6500, considineappraisals.com
BEST REAL ESTATE CLOSING ATTORNEY
WINNER: Douglas McManamy, McManamy Jackson Hollis, LLC, 415 Eisenhower Drive, 912.691.0943, mjhfirm.com
RUNNER UP: Matt Toler, Toler Law, LLC, 4401 Habersham St., 912.349.6866, tmlawsav.com
BEST REAL ESTATE COMPANY
WINNER: Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, 17 W. Charlton St., 912.234.3323; 49 Boundary St., Bluffton, S.C., 843.836.3900, danielravenelsir.com
RUNNER UP: Keller Williams Realty, 3107 Waters Ave., 912.200.3897; 124 Habersham St., 912.232.8580; 329 Commercial Drive, Ste. 100, 912.356.5001; 110 Pipemakers Circle, Ste. 108, Pooler, 912.748.4600; 1107 Gandy Dancer Blvd., Richmond Hill, 912.459.5001, kw.com. Additional offices in surrounding municipalities.
BEST REAL ESTATE TEAM
WINNER: The Ezelle Strong Team: Carolyn Ezelle and Lavinia Strong, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, 17 W. Charlton St., 912.234.3323, facebook.com/ezellestrongrealestateteam
RUNNER UP: The Landings Home Team, 1 Landings Way, 912.598.0500, thelandings.com
ORGANIZATION TIP: Donation Bins
House of Von
Best Organizing Company (Tie)
Haven’t worn a piece of clothing in the last year or two? Time to donate, says Margaret Von Lehmden, owner of House of Von. The home organization expert recommends keeping donation bins in places that are easily accessible, such as in the laundry room, next to a hamper or in children’s closets.
“Make a habit that when you try something on, and it’s too small or doesn’t flatter your figure, toss it into the donation basket,” she says, noting anything with stains, holes or tears should be recycled or thrown in the trash. “Live in the now. Don’t hold onto clothing that is too small when the items can go to a home that is in need.”
The same goes for backpacks, purses, coats and shoes. When a bin is full, Von Lehmden recommends checking with local organizations such as Union Mission, Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, SAFE Shelter, the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and Goodwill to confirm if — and what — donations are collectible before making a drop.
“Often organizations are limited on storage space. When this happens, I call the next charity on my list,” she adds. “Don’t forget your kid’s school. Almost all Savannah schools have a uniform donation program.”
BEST REMODELING COMPANY
WINNER: Tollison & Co., 5728 Skidaway Road, 912.777.7394, tollisonandcompany.com
RUNNER UP: American Craftsman Renovations, 102 Hopecrest Ave., 912.481.8353, americancraftsmanrenovations.com
BEST RESIDENTIAL AUDIO/VIDEO COMPANY
WINNER: Rodys Audio Warehouse, 311 Mall Blvd., 912.355.1102, rodysaudiowarehouse.com
RUNNER UP: Sight & Sound Technologies, 7602 Waters Ave., 912.856.7433, sightandsoundtechnologies.com
BEST RESIDENTIAL MOSQUITO CONTROL COMPANY
WINNER: Mosquito Authority, 912.414.2681, bugsbite.com
RUNNER UP: Yates-Astro Termite & Pest Control, 1030 Lynes Ave, 912.651.9000, yates-astro.com
BEST ROOFING COMPANY (tie)
WINNER: Grassi Roofing, 912.748.8493, grassiroofing.com
WINNER: JCB Roofing, 912.920.4364, jcb-roofing.com
RUNNER UP: Michael’s Roofing, 912.748.6888, michaelsroofingsavannah.com
BEST RUG COMPANY
WINNER: Culver Rug Co., 408 Bonaventure Road, 912.236.7173, 708 Mall Blvd., 912.354.6232, culverrug.com
RUNNERS UP (tie): The Rug Shoppe, 1690 E. President St., 912.232.8194, rugshoppeflooringamerica.com; Poppell Brothers, 22 Windsor Road, 912.925.3638, poppellbrothers.com
BEST STONE/HARDSCAPE COMPANY
WINNER: Savannah Hardscapes, 64 McDowell Circle, Hardeeville, S.C., 843.784.6060, savannahhardscapes.com
RUNNER UP: Garden State Tile & Design, 2500 Abercorn St., 912.234.1122, gstile.com
BEST TILE COMPANY
WINNER: Garden State Tile & Design, 2500 Abercorn St., 912.234.1122, gstile.com
RUNNER UP: Savannah Surfaces, 64 McDowell Circle, Hardeeville, S.C., 843.784.6060, savannahsurfaces.com
BEST UPHOLSTERER
WINNER: Taylor Upholstering Co., Inc., 12 Television Circle, 912.961.9104, taylorupholstering.com
RUNNER UP: Davis Upholstery, 5505 Waters Ave., 912.354.2238
BEST UTILITY COMPANY
WINNER: Georgia Power, 3102 Kilowatt Drive, 888.660.5890, georgiapower.com
RUNNER UP: Water Utility Management, 28 Abercorn St., 912.352.9339, waterga.com
BEST WINDOW RETAILER
WINNER: Window World of Savannah, 66 Columbia Drive, Pooler, 912.205.6528, windowworld.com
RUNNER UP: Coastal Sash & Door Corporation, 8422 Ferguson Ave., 912.352.3930, coastalsashanddoor.com
BEST WINDOW TREATMENT COMPANY
WINNER: Savannah Blinds Shutters and Shades, 5500 White Bluff Road, 912.224.0459, savannahblinds.com
RUNNER UP: Palmetto Shutter Company, 2720 Gregory St., Ste. 700, 912.713.4209, palmettoshutters.com
BEST WINDOW WASHING COMPANY
WINNER: Soap on a Rope, 1135 E. 72nd St., 912.233.1544, soaponaropeinc.com
RUNNER UP: Clearview Coastal Window and Pressure Cleaning, 912.351.9960, clearviewcoastal.com