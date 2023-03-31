Best of Savannah HOMES 2023

Our annual, reader-voted poll of top contractors, designers and more across 80+ categories.

SAVANNAH MAGAZINE is proud to present the 15th annual Best of HOMES, recognizing nearly 150 winners and runners-up across more than 80 categories. When the refrigerator needs repair or the guest room needs a remodel, turn to these local experts.

How the list works: The Best of Savannah HOMES winners were determined by reader votes alone. Only one ballot per voter was accepted; duplicate ballots and those without a verifiable name and address were automatically disqualified. Savannah magazine does not control how honorees campaigned.

BEST ANTIQUE STORE

WINNER: Jere’s Antiques, 9 N. Jefferson St., 912.236.2815, jeresantiques.com

RUNNER UP: Seventh Heaven Antiques, 2606 Mechanics Ave. Thunderbolt, 912.355.0835, antiquesinsavannah.com

BEST ANTIQUE MALL

WINNER: Picker Joe’s Antique Mall & Vintage Market, 217 E. 41st St., 912.239.4657, pickerjoes.com

RUNNER UP: Tapley’s Mercantile & Antiques, 8491 Waters Ave., 912.335.2610, tapleysmercantile.com

BEST APARTMENT COMPLEX

WINNER: Alleia Luxury Apartments, 73 Highlands Blvd., 912.988.7655, 833.291.3472, alleialuxury.com

RUNNER UP: Merritt at Whitemarsh, 15 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 912.898.5656, facebook.com/themerrittatwhitemarshcommunity

BEST APPLIANCE STORE

WINNER: Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding, 6700 Skidaway Road, 912.352.4392; 1225 E. U.S. Hwy. 80, Pooler, 912.737.2076; 63 Riverwalk Blvd., Okatie, S.C., 843.379.5800, livingoodsonline.com

RUNNER UP: TVC Appliance & Bedding, 907 Bull St., 912.233.7767, tvcentersavannah.com

BEST ARCHITECTURE FIRM

WINNER: Hansen Architects, P.C., 24 Drayton St., 912.234.6056, hansensavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Lynch Associates Architects, 200 E. 31st St., 912.349.5116, lyncharch.com

BEST ASSISTED LIVING/RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

WINNER: The Marshes of Skidaway Island, 95 Skidaway Island Park Road, 912.598.5030, marshesofskidaway.org

RUNNER UP: Savannah Square, 1 Savannah Square Drive, 912.927.7550, savannahsquareretirement.com

BEST BATH SUPPLY COMPANY

WINNER: Sandpiper Supply Inc., 4101 Bull St., 912.236.3351, sandpipersav.com

RUNNER UP: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, 1275 Chatham Parkway, 912.234.2211; 114 Bluffton Road, Bluffton, S.C., 843.815.6080, ferguson.com

BEST BLINDS/SHUTTER COMPANY

WINNER: Savannah Blinds Shutters and Shades, 5500 White Bluff Road, 912.224.0459, savannahblinds.com

RUNNER UP: Palmetto Shutter Company, 2720 Gregory St., Ste. 700, 912.713.4209, palmettoshutters.com

BEST CABINET MAKER

WINNER: AWD of Savannah, Inc., 2127 E. Victory Drive, Ste. 157, 912.220.2335, awdsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Custom Cabinets by Williamson Millworks, Inc., 7 Aviation Court, Garden City, 912.964.2290, custom-cabinets.net

BEST CARPET CLEANING SERVICE

WINNER: Culver Rug Company, 408 Bonaventure Road, 912.236.7173; 708 Mall Blvd., 912.354.6232, culverrug.com

RUNNER UP: Treat Your Feet Carpet Cleaners, 26 Travis St., 912.927.2988, treatyourfeetcarpetcleaners.com

BEST CARPETING COMPANY

WINNER: Culver Rug Company, 408 Bonaventure Road, 912.236.7173; 708 Mall Blvd., 912.354.6232, culverrug.com

RUNNER UP: Savannah Floor Covering, 1215 US Hwy 80, Ste. 300, Pooler, 912.330.7213, savannahfloorcovering.com

BEST CHIMNEY SWEEP

WINNER: Anderson Chimney Sweeps & Gas Log Specialties, 11701 Largo Drive, 912.927.7500, gaslogspecialties.com

RUNNER UP: The Chimney Guy, 1204 Miller Ave., Tybee Island, 912.786.6010

BEST CLOSET COMPANY

WINNER: Closet & Cabinet Experts LLC, 7601 Waters Ave., 912.691.2626, closetspecialist.com

RUNNER UP: Closets by Design – Coastal South Carolina, 7268 Investment Drive, North Charleston, S.C., 843.225.6725, closetsbydesign.com

BEST CONCRETE COMPANY

WINNER: Waters Construction and Concrete, 912.660.7877, watersconstructionandconcrete.com

RUNNER UP: Intracoastal Concrete Construction, LLC, 912.313.8567, intracoastalconcrete.com

TREND FORECAST: Natural Woods

Kelli Boyd Photography // Courtesy AWD of Savannah, Inc.

AWD of Savannah, Inc.

Best Cabinet Maker

Best Local Furniture Maker

“AWD continues to focus on bespoke woodworking curated to our client’s individuality,” says Harley Ashbaugh, president of AWD of Savannah, Inc. “With AWD’s diverse clientele, we see aesthetics span from modern to heavily ornate. We see an interest in bold colors and a reintroduction of natural woods.” To better understand each client’s unique personality and needs for each project, Ashbaugh says AWD’s process requires personal interaction and weekly communication. “This weekly communication will last until the end of the project,” he says. “More importantly, AWD believes in building long and lasting relationships.”

BEST COUNTERTOP COMPANY

WINNER: Counter Fitters, LLC, 1026 Lynes Ave., 912.231.0103, counterfitterssav.com

RUNNER UP: MultiStone | Custom Stone Countertops, 1022 Lynes Ave., 912.785.3086, multistoneinc.com

BEST CUSTOM ART FRAMING COMPANY

WINNER: Savannah Framing Company, 5401 Waters Ave., 912.352.4064, savannahframing.com

RUNNERS UP (tie): Atwell’s Art & Frame, 2310 Drayton St., 912.238.9607; Sandfly Custom Framing, 8413 Ferguson Ave., Ste. B, 912.691.1333, sandflyframing.com

BEST CUSTOM HOME BUILDER

WINNER: Alair Homes Savannah, 28 E. 41st St., 912.233.7690, alairsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Brooks Construction Group, 16. W. Duffy St., 912.704.4877, brooksconstruct.com

BEST DOOR RETAILER

WINNER: Coastal Sash & Door Corporation, 8422 Ferguson Ave., 912.352.3930, coastalsashanddoor.com

RUNNER UP: HomeSouth Architectural: A Guerry Lumber Company, 228 Bourne Blvd., 912.748.8261, homesoutharch.com

BEST ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

WINNER: Braddy Electric, 1104 E. 35th St., 912.233.1561

RUNNER UP: Selectric Electrical Service, 1211 Boundary St., Ste. B, Beaufort, S.C., 843.812.9215, selectricllc.com

BEST FABRIC COMPANY

WINNER: Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric, 7901 Waters Ave., 912.777.4532, facebook.com/sherryshoneypotfabric

RUNNER UP: Taylor Upholstering Co., Inc., 12 Television Circle, 912.961.9104, taylorupholstering.com

BEST FENCING COMPANY

WINNER: JDH Decks and Fences, Inc., 30 Bryce Industrial Drive, 912.748.1907, jdhdecksandfences.com

RUNNER UP: Guaranteed Fence Contractors, 19 Minus Ave., 912.354.0266, guaranteedfence.com

BEST FURNITURE STORE – NEW

WINNER: Whelan’s Furniture, 12430 White Bluff Road, 912.925.5604, whelanshome.com

RUNNER UP: One Fish Two Fish, 401 Whitaker St., 912.447.4600, onefishstore.com

BEST FURNITURE STORE – OUTDOOR

WINNER: Whelan’s Furniture, 12430 White Bluff Road, 912.925.5604, whelanshome.com

RUNNER UP: Teak + Table Outdoor Living, 32 Malphrus Road, Ste. 117, Bluffton, S.C., 843.384.6585, teakandtable.com

BEST FURNITURE STORE – USED

WINNER: Clutter Furnishings & Interiors, 714 Mall Blvd., Ste. 1, 912.354.7556, cluttersav.com

RUNNER UP: Cents and Sensibility, 7360 Skidaway Rd., Ste. E4, 912.897.4961, centssensibility.com

BEST GARAGE DOOR COMPANY

WINNER: Overhead Door Company of Savannah, 129 Airport Park Drive, 912.964.8459, overheaddoorofsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Padgett Overhead Garage Doors Inc., 912.961.0479, padgettgaragedoors.com

BEST GENERAL CONTRACTOR (tie)

WINNER: Carroll Construction General Contractor, Restoration, Preservation, 2301 Bull St., 912.401.3029, samcarrollconstruction.com

WINNER: Brannen Construction Company, 1311 E. 59th St., 912.355.1966, brannenconstruction.com

RUNNER UP: Alair Homes Savannah, 28 E. 41st St., 912.233.7690, alairsavannah.com

BEST “GREEN” BUILDING COMPANY

WINNER: Ellsworth Design Build, 1810 Mills B Lane Blvd., 912.308.7553, ellsworthdesignbuild.com

RUNNER UP: Robin Restoration, LLC, 802 E. 69th St., 912.356.3355, robinrestoration.com

BEST “GREEN” DESIGN COMPANY

WINNER: Greenline Architecture, 28 E. 35th St., 912.447.5665, greenlinearch.com

RUNNER UP: Felder & Associates, 2514 Abercorn St., 110, 912.777.3979, felderassociates.net

PROJECT SPOTLIGHT: Elizabeth’s on 37th

Photo courtesy of Ellsworth Design Build

Ellsworth Design Build

Best “Green” Building Company

Runner Up, Best Historic Preservation Company

“Ellsworth Design Build was honored to restore the exterior of the beautiful Savannah landmark Elizabeth on 37th,” says Abigail Powell, design manager, on behalf of the Ellsworth team. “Preservation is always our goal, but as it goes with historic properties, sometimes the original materials are too far gone to salvage. In such a case, we partner with local businesses to duplicate historic materials. As an example, the custom baluster was made by a partner, Old Mill Woodworks, to replace an original that was beyond repair.”

BEST HANDYMAN

WINNER: Mr. Handyman of Greater Savannah, 200 Governor Treutlen Road, Ste. 19, Pooler, 912.244.7911, mrhandyman.com/greater-savannah

RUNNER UP: Check Mark, 912.247.8491, checkmarksav.com

BEST HARDWARE STORE

WINNER: Islands Ace Hardware, 318 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 912.897.1288, islandsacehardware.net

RUNNER UP: Maycrest Hardware, 1609 E. Montgomery Cross Road, 912.354.2045, maycresthardware.com

BEST HARDWOOD FLOORING COMPANY

WINNER: Culver Rug Company Inc., 408 Bonaventure Road, 912.236.7173, 708 Mall Blvd., 912.354.6232, culverrug.com

RUNNER UP (tie): Eckard’s Flooring Design Center, 29 Echols Ave., 912.355.6224, eckardsflooring.com; Cowart Floor Surfacing, Inc., 207 Cushing Drive, 912.354.9995

BEST HEATING/AC COMPANY

WINNER: Byrd Heating & Air Conditioning, 4131 Ogeechee Road, Ste. 131, 912.373.8447, byrdheatingandair.com

RUNNER UP: Canady’s Precision Air Conditioning & Heating, 24 Travis St., 504 Scott Court, Richmond Hill, 912.756.6688, canadys.com

BEST HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMPANY

WINNER: Robin Restoration, LLC, 802 E. 69th St., 912.356.3355, robinrestoration.com

RUNNER UP: Ellsworth Design Build, 1810 Mills B Lane Blvd., 912.308.7553, ellsworthdesignbuild.com

BEST HOME ACCESSORIES STORE

WINNER: One Fish Two Fish, 401 Whitaker St., 912.447.4600, onefishstore.com

RUNNER UP: Clutter Furnishings & Interiors, 714 Mall Blvd., Ste. 1, 912.354.7556, cluttersav.com

BEST HOME CLEANING SERVICE

WINNER: Hubbard’s Maid Service, 208 E. Montgomery Cross Road, Unit F, 912.961.9131, hubbardsmaidservice.com

RUNNER UP: Merry Maids of Savannah, 4395 Ogeechee Road, 912.209.0599, merrymaids.com/savannah

BEST HOME INSPECTION COMPANY

WINNER: Savannah Home Inspection, LLC, inspectingsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Housemaster of Savannah, 912.346.4353, savannah.housemaster.com

BEST HOME INSURANCE AGENT

WINNER: Timothy Blanco, Chatham Insurance Partners, 2502 Habersham St., 912.232.2500, chathaminsurance.com/timothy-blanco

RUNNER UP: Declan Finnerty, State Farm, 513 E. Oglethorpe Ave., Ste. L, 912.234.5390, statefarm.com

BEST HOME INSURANCE AGENCY/COMPANY

WINNER: Chatham Insurance Partners, 2502 Habersham St., 912.232.2500, chathaminsurance.com

RUNNER UP: State Farm, statefarm.com

1102 Bradley Blvd., 912.328.2130

11141 Abercorn St., 912.920.9300

11712 Largo Drive, 912.927.2288

1301 Lincoln St., Unit B, 912.351.6800

1935 E. Victory Drive, 912.356.0215

20 E. Montgomery Cross Road, 912.927.3033

224 Stephenson Ave., Ste. D, 912.353.9121

3228 Skidaway Road, 912.354.6464

329 Eisenhower Drive, Ste. C, 912.354.2390

49 Park of Commerce Way, #201, 912.382.0422

513 E. Oglethorpe Ave., Ste. L, 912.234.5390

5859 Abercorn St., Building 2, Ste. #4, 912.358.0093

6029 Ogeechee Road, U.S. Hwy. 17 South, Ste. A, 912.925.3943

9100 White Bluff Road, Unit 204, 912.961.1115

930A Morgan’s Corner Road, Pooler, 912.330.9191

114 Canal St., Ste. 103, Pooler, 912.748.7300

4919 Augusta Road, Garden City, 912.964.5535

101 SW US 80, Pooler, 912.748.5200

Additional offices in surrounding municipalities.

BEST HOME SECURITY COMPANY

WINNER: ADT Security Services, 1000 Business Center Drive, Ste. 140, 912.335.4193, adt.com/local/ga/savannah

RUNNER UP: SafeTouch of Savannah, 3766 Hwy. 17, Ste. 204, Richmond Hill, 912.352.8787, safetouchsavannah.com

BEST INTERIOR DECORATOR

WINNER: Linen + Line Designs and Kitchens, 8413D Ferguson Ave., 912.856.3611, facebook.com/linenandline

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN FIRM

WINNER: Curry & Co., 5715 Skidaway Road, 912.349.5401, currysalandi.com

RUNNER UP: Anne Pappas Interiors, 302 E. 57th St., 912.401.4350, annepappasinteriors.com

PROJECT SPOTLIGHT: Primary Suite Bathroom

Katie McGee // Courtesy Alair Homes Savannah

Alair Homes of Savannah

Best Custom Home Builder

Best New Home Builder

Runner Up, Best General Contractor

In this Savannah Quarters residence, Alair Homes Savannah worked with SAVI Interiors to design a custom double shower with a sleek, linear drain and spa-inspired tiles. “This primary suite renovation was the last of three phases that we did with these homeowners,” says Cal Rowles, partner and general manager at Alair Homes Savannah. “The primary suite was meant to be their place of respite; it was in a whole separate wing of the house. Everything from vanity heights to shower head heights was measured per the homeowner and fabricated to their measurements for a true custom experience.”

BEST KITCHEN DESIGN COMPANY

WINNER: Jamestown Designer Kitchens, 7701 Waters Ave., 912.234.1927, jamestownkitchens.com

RUNNER UP: Kitchens and Floors, Etc., 24 E. DeRenne Ave., 912.355.1190, kitchensandfloorsetc.com

BEST KITCHEN SUPPLY SHOWROOM

WINNER: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, 1275 Chatham Parkway, 912.234.2211; 114 Bluffton Road, Bluffton, S.C., 843.815.6080, ferguson.com

RUNNER UP: Sandpiper Supply Inc., 4101 Bull St., 912.236.3351, sandpipersav.com

BEST LANDSCAPE DESIGN COMPANY

WINNER: Tidewater Landscape Management, 1329 Heidt Ave., 912.966.7391, tidewaterusa.com

RUNNERS UP (tie): Hester & Zipperer, 6719 Skidaway Road, 912.355.1950, hesterandzipperer.blogspot.com; John Glenn Landscapes, Inc., 912.352.7050, johnglennlandscapes.com

BEST LAWN CARE COMPANY

WINNER: Tidewater Landscape Management, 1329 Heidt Ave., 912.966.7391, tidewaterusa.com

RUNNERS UP (three-way tie): Barrett Landscaping, 912.210.2741, savannahlandscapers.com; Nelson Group, 912.355.5881, nelsongroup.us;

Hester & Zipperer, 6719 Skidaway Road, 912.355.1950, hesterandzipperer.blogspot.com

BEST LIGHTING SHOWROOM

WINNER: Visual Comfort & Co. (Formerly Circa Lighting), 405 Whitaker St., 912.447.1008, visualcomfort.com/savannah

RUNNER UP: Pace Lighting, Inc., 7 Southern Oaks Court, 912.920.4090, pacelighting.com

BEST LOCAL FURNITURE MAKER

WINNER: AWD of Savannah Inc., 2127 E. Victory Drive, Ste. 157, 912.220.2335, awdsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Brian Rickenbacker, 859.269.5705, rickenbackerfurnitureandrepair.com

BEST LUMBER COMPANY

WINNER: Guerry Lumber, 123 W. 44th St., 912.232.3128, guerrylumber.com

RUNNER UP: Gaster Lumber & Hardware, 15010 Abercorn St., 912.925.1100; 108 U.S. Hwy. 80, Bloomingdale, 912.748.7376; 3051 Plantation Drive, Hardeeville, S.C., 843.784.2000, gasterlumber.com

BEST MARBLE/GRANITE COMPANY

WINNER: Counter Fitters, LLC, 1026 Lynes Ave., 912.231.0103, counterfitterssav.com

RUNNER UP: MultiStone | Custom Stone Countertops, 1022 Lynes Ave., 912.785.3086, multistoneinc.com

BEST MATTRESS STORE

WINNER: Green Frog Sleep Center, 7501 Abercorn St., 912.352.4001, greenfrogsleepcenter.com

RUNNER UP: Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding, 6700 Skidaway Road, 912.330.5505; 1225 U.S. Hwy. 80, Pooler, 912.352.4392; 63 Riverwalk Blvd., Okatie, S.C., 843.379.5800, livingoodsonline.com

BEST METAL FABRICATOR

WINNER: Forsyth Metal Works, 111 Lissner Ave., 912.438.6183, forsythmetalworks.com

RUNNER UP: Savannah MetalWorks, 102 Estus Drive, 912.234.9220, smwog.com

PROJECT SPOTLIGHT: Custom Home in McAllister Point

Andrew Frazier // Courtesy Hansen Architects

Hansen Architects, P.C.

Best Architecture Firm

“It was an honor to be commissioned to design one of the first custom residences in McAllister Point after several years of pre-planned designs being used,” says Erik E. Puljung, principal at Hansen Architects. “The owners’ pursuit of excellence and a site full of opportunity made for a perfect canvas. With park views to the street and the marshes of the Ogeechee River in the back, every room had an opportunity for a view. The porte cochere-inspired drive under at the side porch maximized available garden space for the side yard, while 8-foot tall windows and 10-foot tall exterior doors connected the interior with the outdoors.”

BEST MILLWORK COMPANY

WINNER: Guerry Lumber, 123 W. 44th St., 912.232.3128, guerrylumber.com

RUNNER UP: Coastal Millworks of Savannah, 115 Coleman Blvd., 912.330.9599, facebook.com/coastalmillworksofsavannah

BEST MORTGAGE/LENDING INSTITUTION

WINNER: BankSouth Mortgage, 613 Stephenson Ave., #208, 912.662.7685; 18 W. Bryan St., 912.200.9429, banksouth.com

RUNNER UP: First Coast Mortgage, 532 Stephenson Ave., Ste. 101, 912.658.2366, firstcoastmortgage.com

BEST MOVING COMPANY

WINNER: Two Men and a Truck, 121 Eason Drive, Pooler, 912.330.4062, twomenandatrucksavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Savannah Moving, 20 W. Broughton St., 912.272.7996, savannahmoving.com

BEST NEW HOME BUILDER

WINNER: Alair Homes Savannah, 28 E. 41st St., 912.233.7690, alairsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Brooks Construction Group, LLC, 16 W. Duffy St., 912.704.4877, brooksconstruct.com

BEST NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER

WINNER: Herb Creek Landscape Supply, 7402 Skidaway Road, 912.691.0108; 3005 E. Victory Drive, 912.356.1575, herbcreek.com

RUNNER UP: Hester & Zipperer, 6719 Skidaway Road, 912.355.1950, hesterandzipperer.blogspot.com

BEST ORGANIZING COMPANY (tie)

WINNER: House of Von, 912.713.7112, houseofvon.com

WINNER: Orchid Organizing, 843.885.4571, orchidorganizing.com

RUNNER UP: Loving Care Relocation Services, 912.598.4080, lovingcares.com

BEST OUTDOOR LIGHTING COMPANY

WINNER: Nitelites – The Outdoor Lighting Professionals, 912.348.5977, [email protected], nitelites.com

RUNNER UP: Visual Comfort & Co. (Formerly Circa Lighting), 405 Whitaker St., 912.447.1008, visualcomfort.com/savannah

BEST OUTDOOR SHADE/AWNINGS

WINNER: Coastal Canvas Products, 1674 Chatham Parkway, 912.236.2416, coastalcanvas.com

RUNNER UP: Savannah Awnings & Outdoor Comfort, 5500 White Bluff Road, Ste. F, 912.227.3006, savannahawningpros.com

BEST PAINT STORE

WINNER: Spectrum Paint, 102 W. Victory Drive, 912.236.8246

RUNNER UP: Sherwin-Williams, 8800 Abercorn St., Ste. A, 912.927.7352, sherwin-williams.com

BEST PAINTING CONTRACTOR

WINNER: Sharpe Painting, Inc., 912.507.1973

RUNNER UP: Chapman Painting, 912.927.2345

BEST PEST CONTROL

WINNER: Yates-Astro Termite & Pest Control, 1030 Lynes Ave., 912.651.9000, yates-astro.com

RUNNER UP: Ideal Pest Control, 912.335.418, idealpestcontrol.net

BEST PLANNED COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

WINNER: The Landings, 1 Landings Way, 912.598.0500, thelandings.com

RUNNER UP: Savannah Quarters, 8 Palladian Way, Pooler, 912.450.2300, savannahquarters.com

PROJECT SPOTLIGHT: Custom Shoe Display Cabinet

Richard Leo Johnson // Courtesy Forsyth Metal Works

Forsyth Metal Works

Best Metal Fabricator

“We here at Forsyth Metal Works take pride in the distinct projects our fabrication team makes,” says Trevor Bell on behalf of the team at Forsyth Metal Works. “Pieces like this custom shoe display cabinet exemplify the variety of materials and fabrication techniques we use to create furnishings that fit into the homes of our clients. We appreciate the relationships we have cultivated here in Savannah that keep our work exciting, and for the community supporting all our growth as we expand our business with the launch of our sister company, Brass Hardware.”

BEST PLUMBING CONTRACTOR (tie)

WINNER: Henry Plumbing Company, 1209 E. 59th St., 912.352.9827, henryplumbingco.com

WINNER: Hutson Plumbing Company, 329 Bonaventure Road, 912.234.1329

RUNNER UP: Brooks Plumbing, 912.596.7530

BEST POOL INSTALLATION COMPANY

WINNER: Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products, 11 Gateway Blvd. S., Ste. 2, 912.927.3957, pridepools.com

RUNNER UP: Clearwater Pools & Patios, 1225 E. Montgomery Cross Road, 912.921.7778, clearwaterpools-patios.com

BEST POOL MAINTENANCE COMPANY

WINNER: Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products, 11 Gateway Blvd. S., Ste. 2, 912.927.3957, pridepools.com

RUNNER UP: Clearwater Pools & Patios, 1225 E. Montgomery Cross Road, 912.921.7778, clearwaterpools-patios.com

BEST PRESSURE WASHING COMPANY

WINNER: Mr. Wright Pressure Washing, 912.695.0864

BEST PROPERTY MANAGER

WINNER: Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, 17 W. Charlton St., 912.234.3323; 49 Boundary St., Bluffton, S.C., 843.836.3900, danielravenelsir.com

RUNNER UP: Sago Property Management, 315 Commercial Drive, Unit B6, 912.330.2472, sagoproperty.managebuilding.com/resident/public/home

BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT

WINNER: Annie Rockwell, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, 17 W. Charlton St., 912.234.3323; 49 Boundary St., Bluffton, S.C. 843.836.3900, danielravenelsir.com

RUNNER UP: Staci Donegan, Seabolt Real Estate, 24 E. Oglethorpe Ave., 912.233.6609, seaboltrealestate.com

BEST REAL ESTATE APPRAISER

WINNER: Chris Cook, DeWitt Cook & Associates, 2530 E. President St., 912.353.8755, dewittappraisals.net/contactus

RUNNER UP: Brian Considine, Considine & Company Real Estate Appraisers, 6 Skidaway Village Walk, Ste. 201, 912.655.6500, considineappraisals.com

BEST REAL ESTATE CLOSING ATTORNEY

WINNER: Douglas McManamy, McManamy Jackson Hollis, LLC, 415 Eisenhower Drive, 912.691.0943, mjhfirm.com

RUNNER UP: Matt Toler, Toler Law, LLC, 4401 Habersham St., 912.349.6866, tmlawsav.com

BEST REAL ESTATE COMPANY

WINNER: Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, 17 W. Charlton St., 912.234.3323; 49 Boundary St., Bluffton, S.C., 843.836.3900, danielravenelsir.com

RUNNER UP: Keller Williams Realty, 3107 Waters Ave., 912.200.3897; 124 Habersham St., 912.232.8580; 329 Commercial Drive, Ste. 100, 912.356.5001; 110 Pipemakers Circle, Ste. 108, Pooler, 912.748.4600; 1107 Gandy Dancer Blvd., Richmond Hill, 912.459.5001, kw.com. Additional offices in surrounding municipalities.

BEST REAL ESTATE TEAM

WINNER: The Ezelle Strong Team: Carolyn Ezelle and Lavinia Strong, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, 17 W. Charlton St., 912.234.3323, facebook.com/ezellestrongrealestateteam

RUNNER UP: The Landings Home Team, 1 Landings Way, 912.598.0500, thelandings.com

ORGANIZATION TIP: Donation Bins

Photos Courtesy House of von

House of Von

Best Organizing Company (Tie)

Haven’t worn a piece of clothing in the last year or two? Time to donate, says Margaret Von Lehmden, owner of House of Von. The home organization expert recommends keeping donation bins in places that are easily accessible, such as in the laundry room, next to a hamper or in children’s closets.

“Make a habit that when you try something on, and it’s too small or doesn’t flatter your figure, toss it into the donation basket,” she says, noting anything with stains, holes or tears should be recycled or thrown in the trash. “Live in the now. Don’t hold onto clothing that is too small when the items can go to a home that is in need.”

The same goes for backpacks, purses, coats and shoes. When a bin is full, Von Lehmden recommends checking with local organizations such as Union Mission, Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, SAFE Shelter, the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and Goodwill to confirm if — and what — donations are collectible before making a drop.

“Often organizations are limited on storage space. When this happens, I call the next charity on my list,” she adds. “Don’t forget your kid’s school. Almost all Savannah schools have a uniform donation program.”

BEST REMODELING COMPANY

WINNER: Tollison & Co., 5728 Skidaway Road, 912.777.7394, tollisonandcompany.com

RUNNER UP: American Craftsman Renovations, 102 Hopecrest Ave., 912.481.8353, americancraftsmanrenovations.com

BEST RESIDENTIAL AUDIO/VIDEO COMPANY

WINNER: Rodys Audio Warehouse, 311 Mall Blvd., 912.355.1102, rodysaudiowarehouse.com

RUNNER UP: Sight & Sound Technologies, 7602 Waters Ave., 912.856.7433, sightandsoundtechnologies.com

BEST RESIDENTIAL MOSQUITO CONTROL COMPANY

WINNER: Mosquito Authority, 912.414.2681, bugsbite.com

RUNNER UP: Yates-Astro Termite & Pest Control, 1030 Lynes Ave, 912.651.9000, yates-astro.com

BEST ROOFING COMPANY (tie)

WINNER: Grassi Roofing, 912.748.8493, grassiroofing.com

WINNER: JCB Roofing, 912.920.4364, jcb-roofing.com

RUNNER UP: Michael’s Roofing, 912.748.6888, michaelsroofingsavannah.com

BEST RUG COMPANY

WINNER: Culver Rug Co., 408 Bonaventure Road, 912.236.7173, 708 Mall Blvd., 912.354.6232, culverrug.com

RUNNERS UP (tie): The Rug Shoppe, 1690 E. President St., 912.232.8194, rugshoppeflooringamerica.com; Poppell Brothers, 22 Windsor Road, 912.925.3638, poppellbrothers.com

BEST STONE/HARDSCAPE COMPANY

WINNER: Savannah Hardscapes, 64 McDowell Circle, Hardeeville, S.C., 843.784.6060, savannahhardscapes.com

RUNNER UP: Garden State Tile & Design, 2500 Abercorn St., 912.234.1122, gstile.com

BEST TILE COMPANY

WINNER: Garden State Tile & Design, 2500 Abercorn St., 912.234.1122, gstile.com

RUNNER UP: Savannah Surfaces, 64 McDowell Circle, Hardeeville, S.C., 843.784.6060, savannahsurfaces.com

BEST UPHOLSTERER

WINNER: Taylor Upholstering Co., Inc., 12 Television Circle, 912.961.9104, taylorupholstering.com

RUNNER UP: Davis Upholstery, 5505 Waters Ave., 912.354.2238

BEST UTILITY COMPANY

WINNER: Georgia Power, 3102 Kilowatt Drive, 888.660.5890, georgiapower.com

RUNNER UP: Water Utility Management, 28 Abercorn St., 912.352.9339, waterga.com

BEST WINDOW RETAILER

WINNER: Window World of Savannah, 66 Columbia Drive, Pooler, 912.205.6528, windowworld.com

RUNNER UP: Coastal Sash & Door Corporation, 8422 Ferguson Ave., 912.352.3930, coastalsashanddoor.com

BEST WINDOW TREATMENT COMPANY

WINNER: Savannah Blinds Shutters and Shades, 5500 White Bluff Road, 912.224.0459, savannahblinds.com

RUNNER UP: Palmetto Shutter Company, 2720 Gregory St., Ste. 700, 912.713.4209, palmettoshutters.com

BEST WINDOW WASHING COMPANY

WINNER: Soap on a Rope, 1135 E. 72nd St., 912.233.1544, soaponaropeinc.com

RUNNER UP: Clearview Coastal Window and Pressure Cleaning, 912.351.9960, clearviewcoastal.com