Beyond the Sea

Project: Scot and Starr Ritchie’s family home

Designer: Curry Salandi, Curry & Co.





DETAILS



Tile: Garden State Tile Wallpaper: Thibaut

Sink and faucet: Kohler

Sconces: Generation Lighting/Feiss

Mirror: Cyan Design



“THE RITCHIE FAMILY has three children and loves to entertain, especially when the weather is nice and people can hang out by the pool. This cabana bathroom, with its vintage-inspired double sink and separate changing area and shower, is the perfect setup for pool parties. Since it’s only accessible from the pool deck, the separation provided an opportunity to design a space that felt completely different from the rest of the home’s interiors. My client wasn’t afraid to use pattern and color, and when she saw a sample of this Thibaut wallpaper, she fell in love immediately. To complement the whimsical jellyfish, I chose nautical elements, like the porthole-inspired mirror and rustic, wood-look tile, to tie everything together.”

