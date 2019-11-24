Bright Ambition

Emily McCarthy styles one of her designs // Photo by Kelli Boyd

A Savannah style maven launches a new clothing line

The Emily McCarthy Shoppe is always a treat for the eyes. Full of bold colors and cheerful patterns, the beloved Abercorn Street gift and entertaining boutique is known for its fun selection of vibrant and unexpected finds. Consider the printed pink T-shirt that reads “Serious Business Woman” — certainly, shop owner (and namesake) Emily McCarthy is just that.

In the three short years since opening her flagship store, McCarthy has quickly become a rising style star with a serious Instagram following and a carefully curated brand. Still, the busy owner and mom of two has even bigger plans on the horizon. This winter, she’s launching her own line of dresses and tops, expected to become available in-store and online in early to mid-November.

“A clothing line has always been a dream,” McCarthy says. “But listening to the wants and requests of our customers was what made this venture make sense.”

A graphic designer by trade, McCarthy is known for her specialty prints, which she realized could easily translate from entertaining and decor into the fashion world.

Her first line will offer two dress styles and three tops, each available in two of the Shoppe’s most popular patterns: an orange lattice design and a neutral take on a customer favorite, the classic spot cheetah. All the pieces will also come in the store’s signature shade of shamrock green.

McCarthy designed both dresses to be transitional, with the Emily dress tying at the waist and the fit of the Gigi dress offering a flattering tunic shape.

“I wanted everything to go easily from season to season, and day to night,” she says.

For comfort lovers, the Lolli tunic is a pullover top with an easy fit. All three tops are designed to be paired with a skinny jean, leggings or even tucked into a pencil skirt.

Photo by Kelli Boyd

As for McCarthy’s favorite piece, enter the Emily dress in classic spot cheetah, which she says would make a statement at a dinner party, bridal shower or holiday celebration. For evening, she suggests pairing it with heels and red lipstick.

The line features luxe touches like buttons with the Shoppe’s gold logo and a special tag inside that reads “Invite Joy,” a mantra incorporating McCarthy’s middle name.

“The whole experience has been surreal,” McCarthy says. “The design process always inspires me, and watching it come to fruition feels like Christmas for the whole staff.”

It’s a sentiment nicely timed for the holiday season — and the spring line is just around the corner. “Those pieces are amazing too,” says McCarthy. “We can hardly wait.”