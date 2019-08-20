Buzz

Celebrate the Best of Savannah!

by

The 2019 Best of Savannah party celebrates the best and the brightest!

Toast Savannah’s finest beneath twinkling lights with elegant bites and delicious cocktails. This year’s theme is “Starry, Starry Night” — wear something sparkly!

Presented by:

WHERE

Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa  •  1 Resort Drive, Hutchinson Island

WHEN 

Friday, September 6 • 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. 

Tickets $60 in advance, $70 at the door

Attendance is limited.

 

Signature sponsors

The Eichholz Law Firm, P.C.Sapp’s Wrecker Service

 

Host resort sponsor

 

Signature beverage sponsor

 

southboundbrewingco.com

 

 

Platinum sponsors

All About You Entertainment · Beachview Event Rentals and Design

Harvey Designs Floral and Event Design · Luna Healing Arts 

John Davis Florist · Old Savannah Tours · Ranco Event Rentals 

Savannah Vintage Rentals and Events · Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More

Shots by Somi · Speedi Sign · Tara Skinner Weddings and Events

 

 

Gold sponsors

Advanced A/V Rentals · Ashley Curry Calligraphy 

Bud Johnson Photography · Circa Lighting · Critz Auto Group 

First Chatham Bank · Glow Medical Spa + Beauty Boutique 

Guerry Lumber · Herb Creek Landscape Supply 

Hillary Hull Photography · Le Macaron Savannah 

The Marshes of Skidaway Island · Savannah Bee Company 

 Savannah Pain Management & Savannah Pain Center

· Savannah Square Pops · Vitali Medspa

 

 

Food sponsors

Ben & Jerry’s · CO · Duck Donuts · Fire Street Food

Flying Monk Noodle Bar · Gigi’s Cupcakes · JThomas Catering & Events

Le Macaron Savannah · Leopold’s Ice Cream · Little Duck Diner

Lovin’ Spoons · The Olde Pink House · Prohibition

 River Street Sweets · Savannah Coffee Roasters · Savannah Square Pops 

 Smoothie King · Tequila’s Town Mexican Restaurant

 The Vault Kitchen and Market · Vanilla + The Bean ·  Zunzi’s Takeout & Catering

 

Special thanks to …

Krystal Cassidy

 

 

Check out photos from the 2018 Best of Savannah Party. 

Written By
More from Savannah Magazine

Past & Present

A partner at the law firm of HunterMaclean, John M. Tatum is entering...
Read More

You may also like

Chef Q&A: Thomas Ciszak of Toasted Barrel

In Conversation with Ruthie Seese & Ellie Titus

A Little Coffee, a Lot of Change

A Little Coffee, a Lot of Change