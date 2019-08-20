Celebrate the Best of Savannah!

The 2019 Best of Savannah party celebrates the best and the brightest!
Toast Savannah’s finest beneath twinkling lights with elegant bites and delicious cocktails. This year’s theme is “Starry, Starry Night” — wear something sparkly!
Presented by:
WHERE
Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa • 1 Resort Drive, Hutchinson Island
WHEN
Friday, September 6 • 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Tickets $60 in advance, $70 at the door
Attendance is limited.
Special thanks to …
Krystal Cassidy