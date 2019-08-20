Celebrate the Best of Savannah!

The 2019 Best of Savannah party celebrates the best and the brightest!

Toast Savannah’s finest beneath twinkling lights with elegant bites and delicious cocktails. This year’s theme is “Starry, Starry Night” — wear something sparkly!

WHERE

Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa • 1 Resort Drive, Hutchinson Island

WHEN

Friday, September 6 • 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Tickets $60 in advance, $70 at the door

Attendance is limited.

