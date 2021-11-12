Chad Crawford

For the owner of 13 Secrets, a typical day in the life includes a couple of hidden gems

Photography by KATIE MCGEE

7 a.m.: My first order of business when I wake up is walking to Franklin’s for a coffee. I get a caffeine boost and some exercise all at once.

9 a.m.: Before 13 Secrets’ flagship on Oglethorpe Avenue opens at 10 a.m., I’m working on designs and custom jobs — I’m a third-generation jewelry designer — and preparing for all of the day’s appointments. If I’m working at our second location, in Plant Riverside District, then I’m heading over that way to set up for the day.

12 p.m.: My day can be unpredictable, so lunch only happens about half of the time. When it does, I love to grab something at B. Matthew’s Eatery or Naan on Broughton.

3 p.m.: Most afternoons, I take a walk (and take packages with me) or grab a coffee from Blends or Cup to Cup. If I’m at the Oglethorpe store, it’s nice to stroll past GCD Home Furnishings & Decor or Capital Bee Company to pop in and say hello. I love keeping up with all of our neighbors.

6 p.m.: Around 6 p.m, I leave work and typically do a 10-minute meditation, just to clear the day and relax. Then, I hop on my Peloton to make sure I get some real exercise in.

7:30 p.m.: Many nights, we host friends for dinner or go out to catch up and enjoy some of our favorite spots. Our rotation lately includes Fat Radish, Fleeting or a nightcap at Savoy Society.

10 p.m.: I always unwind with some tea or wine and a book or TV series. Then, it’s off to never-never land so I can be ready for what tomorrow brings.