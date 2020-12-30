Just Add Bubbly

Super-easy champagne cocktails to sip from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve

No holiday fete is complete without the customary coupe of sparkling wine, be it prosecco, cava or real-deal Champagne. In fact, a glass of bubbly is practically the foundation of a seasonal get-together, and we contend that it’s even better with a splash of something extra.

Serve up these festive champagne cocktails that call for simple ingredients and flexible proportions. They’re drinkable day or night for just about any occasion — and sure to garner effervescent praise from guests.

CLASSIC CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL

Sugar cube soaked in bitters + lemon twist for garnish

PALOMA MIMOSA

Add grapefruit juice to taste

A dry sparkling wine works best — look for “extra brut” on the label.

KIR ROYALE

1/3 oz. Crème de Cassis liqueur + raspberries for garnish

POINSETTIA

1/2 oz. Cointreau liqueur + cranberry juice to taste

Mix-and-match flutes are chic and charming. Scope out Picker Joe’s, Jere’s Antiques or Seventh Heaven Antiques for vintage finds.