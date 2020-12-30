Just Add Bubbly

Super-easy champagne cocktails to sip from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve
No holiday fete is complete without the customary coupe of sparkling wine, be it prosecco, cava or real-deal Champagne. In fact, a glass of bubbly is practically the foundation of a seasonal get-together, and we contend that it’s even better with a splash of something extra.
Serve up these festive champagne cocktails that call for simple ingredients and flexible proportions. They’re drinkable day or night for just about any occasion — and sure to garner effervescent praise from guests.