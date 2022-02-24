Culture Fit

Shopping in the Downtown Design District? Carve out some time for these nearby historic house museums
1. ANDREW LOW HOUSE MUSEUM
329 Abercorn St.
Juliette Gordon Low, Andrew Low’s daughter- in-law, lived here during the early formation of the Girl Scouts
andrewlowhouse.com
2. GREEN-MELDRIM HOUSE
14 W. Macon St.
This lavish, Gothic Revival home served as Gen. Sherman’s Civil War headquarters
stjohnssav.org
3. SORREL WEED HOUSE
6 W. Harris St.
The 19th-century home boasts a striking, Caribbean color plus a reputation for paranormal activity
sorrelweedhouse.com
4. MERCER-WILLIAMS HOUSE MUSEUM
429 Bull St.
Designed for Johnny Mercer’s great-grandfather, this ca. 1860 home was owned by Jim Williams (and was the scene of the crime — click here to read the story)
mercerhouse.com
5. HARPER FOWKLES HOUSE
230 Barnard St.
Charles B. Cluskey designed this Orleans Square beauty (he also designed the Sorrel Weed House)
chsgeorgia.org/hfh
6. JULIETTE GORDON LOW BIRTHPLACE
10 E. Oglethorpe Ave.
Juliette, known as “Daisy,” was born here, part of the Girl Scout First Headquarters
juliettegordonlowbirthplace.org