Culture Fit

3. SORREL WEED HOUSE 6 W. Harris St. The 19th-century home boasts a striking, Caribbean color plus a reputation for paranormal activity sorrelweedhouse.com

1. ANDREW LOW HOUSE MUSEUM 329 Abercorn St. Juliette Gordon Low, Andrew Low’s daughter- in-law, lived here during the early formation of the Girl Scouts andrewlowhouse.com

4. MERCER-WILLIAMS HOUSE MUSEUM

429 Bull St.

Designed for Johnny Mercer’s great-grandfather, this ca. 1860 home was owned by Jim Williams (and was the scene of the crime — click here to read the story)

mercerhouse.com

5. HARPER FOWKLES HOUSE

230 Barnard St.

Charles B. Cluskey designed this Orleans Square beauty (he also designed the Sorrel Weed House)

chsgeorgia.org/hfh

6. JULIETTE GORDON LOW BIRTHPLACE

10 E. Oglethorpe Ave.

Juliette, known as “Daisy,” was born here, part of the Girl Scout First Headquarters

juliettegordonlowbirthplace.org