Sweet Spots

These desserts are icing on the cake Lemon Bars with Blueberry Ice Cream from Belford’s Seafood and Steaks Lemon and blueberry are a classic combination. At Belford’s, these two complementary flavors contrast distinct textures and temperatures. Strawberry Tart from Husk Savannah Although rooted in Husk’s distinctly Southern philosophy, this elevated tart would fit right in at a Parisian patisserie. Rapture Sundae from Lulu’s Chocolate Bar Served in a chocolate bowl, the Rapture Sundae combines frozen mousse with fresh berries, three sauces, plus Amarula, Chambord and chocolate liqueurs.