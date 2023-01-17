2023 “So Savannah” Photo Contest

Enter to Win Savannah magazine’s “So Savannah” Photo Contest

Savannah magazine is excited to introduce our inaugural “So Savannah” photo contest — inspired by the city’s inimitable beauty and creative spirit.



We’re looking for professional, amateur and student (under 18 years of age) photographers to share their best original images that capture the essence of the Greater Savannah area and Georgia coast.

Deadline to enter: March 20, 2023

Cash prizes:

Amateur Category = $400

Professional Category = $400

Student (under 18 years of age) = $200

Readers’ Favorite = $200

Official Rules:

Each applicant may submit up to five images in only one of the categories.



Submissions will be judged by the Savannah magazine team as well as a panel of guest judges. The finalists and winning photographs will appear in the July/August 2023 issue of Savannah magazine.

Additionally, Savannah magazine will host an online Readers’ Favorite award at savannahmagazine.com. That winner will be announced in the September/October 2023 issue and receive a $200 prize.

All submitted photographs must be in digital format. Only online entries will be eligible. No print or film submissions will be accepted for entry into this contest. All digital files must be 10 megabytes or smaller, in JPEG, .jpeg or .jpg format, and at least 5,000 pixels wide (if a horizontal image) or 3,000 pixels tall (if a vertical image) at 300 dpi.

By entering this contest, participants grant Savannah magazine the right to use and publish their names and photographs in print and online.



The contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are copyright of Savannah magazine. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Photographers submitting in the contest also grant to Visit Savannah (Savannah Convention and Visitors Bureau) the right to use and publish their name and photograph in print and online. Photographers waive any liability or claims against Savannah Magazine, Morris Communications or related parties/officers/employees for entry into the So Savannah contest, including such photo usage by Morris Communications or Visit Savannah.

Entrants agree to abide by the terms of these official rules and by the decisions of the contest administrators.