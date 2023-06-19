Family Staycation

A spacious home at The Landings allows a family of six ample room to be themselves

Photography by KELLI BOYD

THIS YEAR, SUMMER LOOKS A LITTLE DIFFERENT at the Bentley house. Walks to the nature preserve, electric bike races in the backyard and big family gatherings are still on the calendar, but, for the first time in a few years, the family of six will enjoy the addition of a long overdue luxury: space.

“We only had two kids when we moved to The Landings and now, we have four, and [with] both of our families out of town, we needed a guest bedroom,” says Rebekah Bentley. “We wanted to stay in The Landings because we have so many friends here, so [when] we got word in December 2021 that a family was building a new home in the neighborhood and would be moving, we reached out to the owner.”

After a walkthrough with their beloved interior designer, Allison Willis (Linen + Line Designs), and her assurance that the dark and dated house could become the light-filled family home of their dreams, the Bentleys snapped it up.

“[Brightening] was our big goal. They loved the house, but they felt like everything was too dark,” says Willis.

“In our last house, everything was very neutral, but I’ve grown in my style and wanted more color, which Allison was excited about because she does that very well,” says Rebekah. “She has an eye to mix colors and patterns in such an amazing way. It’s art.”

Willis happily obliged, pulling out all the stops just inside the front door. On one side of the entryway, the designer converted a formal sitting room into a moody study for Rebekah’s husband, Zack, wrapping the walls in dusky blue grasscloth, and painting the ceiling and millwork a vibrant blue. Willis repurposed Zack’s hunting conquests as wall art and transformed a pelt into a set of custom coasters for the bar.

“I was against that room being an office at the beginning. I wanted it to be pretty because it’s the first thing you see when you walk through the front door,” Rebekah admits. “Now, it’s my favorite room in the house!”

Across the foyer, Willis designed the dining room with Rebekah’s taste in mind. A gilt chandelier and mirror pop against the tree-printed paper from Lewis & Wood, which the designer cleverly repeated on the back panel of the dining chairs, while facing the seats in a solid green linen.

“I love that you have Zack’s room on the left and Rebekah’s room on the right,” says Willis. “The second you walk through the door you get a feel for both of their personalities.”

Willis showed the same attention to detail in the children’s bedrooms. For 16-year-old Bella, Willis furnished the room in shades of green and white, while Emma (5) got a sweet space tempered by bamboo, cane and cream furnishings that will grow with her. In the room of Everson (7) — an avid deep-sea fisherman — a series of saltwater fish paintings calls to mind the study’s moody blues. And for Henry (3), Willis juxtaposed the starry blue ceiling paper and trim with zesty orange hues inspired by a pair of Hermès blankets spotted on a sourcing trip.

“He probably thinks the ‘H’ is for Henry, but as he gets older, he’s going to be like, ‘Dang! I’ve got Hermès in my room,’” says Willis.

After a good night’s sleep in their stylish bedrooms, the children converge in the kitchen to plan their daily adventures while Zack serves up eggs, bacon and grits. First up, an air hockey tournament in the playroom followed by a walk to the swimming pool, and, at the end of the day, family movie night on the screened porch.

With two adventurous boys and a nature preserve at the edge of their property, “our family lives outside,” notes Rebekah.

“The second you walk through the door you get a feel for both of their personalities.” — Allison Willis, interior designer

On the porch, Willis removed the existing chandelier and painted the ceiling (originally sky blue) to match the trim, highlighting the architecture and views beyond instead of the ceiling plane. “When we [first] walked onto the back porch, it just seemed too busy,” says Willis. “I didn’t want the focus to be up at the ceiling because there are such pretty touches, like the brick and wooden decking, so we pushed everything up.”

To keep the outdoor scheme in step with the main living space, Willis ordered a pair of Azzurro sofas and armchairs with skirted frames in lieu of exposed legs for a touch of formality. She outfitted these with gray Sunbrella cushions, and to complete the living room effect, she added a suite of plaster tables, striped performance rug and sleek floor lamp for late-night reading.

As the Bentley family prepares for a slew of summer guests and far-flung adventures, Rebekah is thankful to have a happy place to come home to — and is happier still with her designer’s ingenious efforts. “[Allison] was great at listening to what I want and making it happen,” says Rebekah. “She nailed it.”

DETAILS

Homeowners: Rebekah and Zack Bentley

Neighborhood: The Landings

Year built: 2015

Year purchased: 2022

Square footage: 5,000

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Time to complete renovation/remodel: < one year

Interior designer: Allison Willis, Linen + Line Designs

Contractor/builder: Robert Flanders (original builder); Barney Paderewski (renovation) Tile: Garden State Tile

Paint: Benjamin Moore

Wallpaper: Schumacher, Thibaut, Lewis & Wood, Scalamandre

Wallpaper installation: Edwina Scarboro

Electrician: J. Ryle Electric, Inc.

Audio/visual: Sight & Sound Technologies

Furniture: Wesley Hall, Gabby Home, Modern History, Worlds Away,

Scout Design Studio

Accessories: Gaston Crue, Acquisitions, Noir, Courtland & Co., One Fish Two Fish

Art: Kayce Hughes, EMYO, WebbMarstellar

All details provided by the interior designer.

This story and more in the Summer HOMES issue. Get your copy today.