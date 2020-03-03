Fest Fashion

With nearly 90 performances, Savannah Music Festival (March 16—April 11) is the place to rock great style — stay in sync with these looks, inspired by three artists playing opening weekend

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Styled by Kelsey Bucci

Photography by Angela Hopper Lee

The New Orleans-born, internationally acclaimed trumpet virtuoso and composer plays with his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra on Friday, March 27, 8 p.m. at the Johnny Mercer Theatre.

Make It A Night

Savor tasty riffs on Lousiana cuisine at Alligator Soul (114 Barnard St.) for dinner — try the Oysters a La Soul and the crawfish mac and cheese. Then, head to Peacock Lounge (37 Whitaker St.) for clubby confines and classic cocktails before or after the show.

Stylist’s Note: “The striped patterns on this set go in different directions to play with proportions. The result doesn’t look so matchy-matchy.”

The outfit: Top and pants, Custard Boutique; bag, Terra Cotta; shoes, The Edition Shop; earrings, Ansley Kornegay Designs

The swap: Earrings, Edgewater Drive, bag, Red Clover; shoes, Harper Boutique

Stylist’s Note: “We’ve got a standout situation! This bold pattern-on-pattern is definitely eye-catching, but don’t forget you can wear each piece separately.”

The Outfit: Top and pants, Custard Boutique; shoes, sunglasses and bracelet, The Edition Shop; clutch, Terra Cotta

The Swap: Bag, Harper Boutique; bracelet, Satchel

The Addition: Earrings, Red Clover

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Singer-songwriter and Southern rocker Jason Isbell performs with his Muscle Shoals musicians, The 400 Unit, on Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m. at the Johnny Mercer Theatre.

Make It A Night

Go a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll at Husk (12 W. Oglethorpe Ave.), where country ham and bacon might mingle with ingredients like burnt honey and “bootleg Parmesan.” Whiskey to drink just fits: Edgar’s Proof & Provision (15 E. Liberty St.) has some 150 kinds to try.

Stylist’s Note: “To suit the country genre while keeping style points, try vintage pieces — they help add something unique and nostalgic.”

The Outfit: Dress, belt, boots, House of Strut; hat, Starland Strange and Bazaar; necklace, Ansley Kornegay Designs

The Swap: Necklace, Edgewater Drive

The Addition: Earrings, Edgewater Drive; clutch, Red Clover

Stylist’s Note: “For men, keep it cool and casual. Start with a base outfit that feels like you, then add in accessories for a fuss-free but fashion-forward look.”

The Outfit: Top, pants and bolo tie, Starland Strange and Bazaar; hat, Terra Cotta; sunglasses and bracelet, The Edition Shop

The Swap: Sunglasses, J Parker Ltd.

The Addition: Belt and shoes, J Parker Ltd.

Marta Pereira da Costa

Marta Pereira da Costa plays her 12-string guitar in the sentimental fado style. She joins musician German Lopez on Saturday, March 28, 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. at the Charles H. Morris Center.

Make It A Night

If you opt for the early show, head to Rancho Alegre (402 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) afterward for Latin food, cocktails (try the caipirinha) and live Latin jazz music from 6:30–9:30 p.m. The Blushing Matador cocktail at a.Lure (309 W. Congress St.) in another apt pick.

Stylist’s Note: “This dress is just begging to be danced in! Play up the feminine vibe for a concert with touseled hair and fun accessories.”

The Outfit: Dress, Morgan Rae Boutique or Harper Boutique; clutch, Morgan Rae Boutique; shoes, The Edition Shop; necklace and earrings, Ansley Kornegay Designs

The Swap: Earrings, Edgewater Drive; shoes, Red Clover; clutch, Harper Boutique