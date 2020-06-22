Homes

Fun House

by

Linen + Line designer Allison Willis on why children’s rooms are a great place to play

THE BEST PART OF DESIGNING KIDS’ ROOMS IS: I have a more open canvas. I love being able to exercise my love of color and patterns!

FIVE COOL-KID COLORS THAT WON’T DRIVE PARENTS CRAZY: light blue, light pink, light green, and simple black-and-white.

SOME EXAMPLES OF KID-FRIENDLY DÉCOR THAT CAN GROW WITH THE FAMILY: woven materials, such as laundry baskets or wall baskets are staples for my designs. I also love using fun lighting all over the house, so starting fixtures out in a child’s room and relocating them later is an easy sell for me.

ONE OF MY KIDS’ ROOM SIGNATURES IS: custom upholstery and wallpaper, whether it be custom drapes or pillows or a wallpapered ceiling. I just can’t do a kids’ room without one of these! 

Written By
More from Savannah Magazine

Spring Forward

Cheerful gingham linen lays the groundwork for this alfresco tablescape, brimming with...
Read More

You may also like

Love Where You Live: Finding your perfect Savannah neighborhood

Home, Sweet Hope

Home, Sweet Hope

Hello, Goodbye

Hello, Goodbye