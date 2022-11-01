Gifts That Give

When it comes to choosing the perfect present, people always say it’s the thought that counts. To win over both hearts and minds this year, opt for local finds that are sure to wow, while also giving back.

MADE WITH MOXiE

After her mother was diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, Danielle White decided to leave behind a 15-plus-year career in law enforcement and spend more time together. The mother-daughter duo moved to Savannah in 2016 and launched a small business aptly named LOVE & MOXiE. Made from upcycled Hermès scarves, men’s neckties and denim, the handcrafted products (think dopp kits, tote bags, AirPod cases and even reversible Christmas stockings) can be found locally at boutiques like Marsh & Co. (444 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Suite R), Locally Made Savannah (223 W. Broughton St.), Starland Strange & Bazaar (17 W. 41st St.), Superbloom (2418 DeSoto Ave.) and Salacia Salts (916 Montgomery St.), as well as Plant Riverside District’s Christmas Market (400 W. River St.), with $2 from every item sold donated to Alzheimer’s-related charities like Senior Citizens, Inc. lovenmoxie.com

GOING THE DISTANCE

A family vacation to Kenya was the source of inspiration behind American Rhino: a purpose-driven fashion business. In addition to finding sustainable, Fair Trade and ethical partners, American Rhino donates 10% of all purchases back to Kenya through the American Rhino Foundation. Find their Nomad Classic sneakers locally at Asher + Rye (348 Whitaker St.). asherandrye.com

ECO CHIC

While shopping at Asher + Rye, don’t miss the travel essentials from Lefrik, including cozy sweatshirts, stylish backpacks and more. Designed for the modern-day globetrotter, Lefrik products are made using the highest-quality, eco-friendly fabrics from recycled plastic bottles — reducing the use of virgin polyester and saving energy in the process. asherandrye.com

HEARTFUL BAUBLES

When Amber Godwin’s daughter, Georgia, was diagnosed with Leukemia, they began making jewelry together as a fun hobby. This led to Godwin selling her designs, with a portion of the proceeds donated to childhood cancer research. After Georgia passed away in 2015, Godwin continued the business in honor of her daughter, and the story of Anchor Beads spread among their friends, family, nurses, doctors and strangers. These

beautiful beads are available at J. Paige Boutique (107 Charlotte Road), with 10% of the proceeds supporting the cause. shopjpaige.com

COASTAL CONSCIOUS

Did you know that the popular South Carolina-based lifestyle brand Spartina 449 donates a portion of its proceeds to the Daufuskie Island Historical Foundation? Shop bestsellers — like the Linden quilted duffle — at the Spartina 449’s City Market store (309 W. Saint Julian St.), all the while supporting education, scientific discovery and charity for the purpose of the preservation of the cultural heritage of Daufuskie. spartina449.com