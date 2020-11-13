Holiday Events in Savannah

See what’s happening in the Hostess City this holiday season!
November Events
Kick off the holidays with fairs, fireworks and more.
- Nov. 14: Hostess Provisions & Make Savannah Holiday Fair
- Nov. 19-Dec. 19: Society of Bluffton Artists’ Annual Holiday Boutique
- Nov. 21: Gingerbread Trail competition at The DeSoto Savannah
- Nov. 27: Wormsloe Turkey Trot Holiday Scavenger Hunt
- Nov. 27: Tree Lighting Ceremony at Plant Riverside
- Nov. 28: Savannah Harbor Boat Parade of Lights and Fireworks Show
- Nov. 28: Children’s Activities, Music and Performance at Plant Riverside District