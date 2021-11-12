Holiday Glow

’Tis the season for looking good

DURING THE HOLIDAY season, most of us can count on two things: pictures and parties. To make sure you look your best at every last event — and in every candid iPhone snap — local doctors have shared which treatments and products are on their “nice list” for a festive glow-up.

TREATMENT // Hydrafacial

FACIAL MATH: THIS seven-step medical treatment happens all in one sitting — with zero downtime. That means a hydrafacial can be completed the same day as a big event. “It will leave your skin more radiant, healthy and brighter,” says Dr. Claudia Gaughf, who offers hydrafacials at her practice, Gaughf Dermatology.

TREATMENT // Botox

“DON’T FORGET TO get a Botox touch up if needed,” says Gaughf. “It will smooth lines and wrinkles and give a fresh, rested appearance for the holidays.” Other cosmetic neurotoxin treatments that provide similar results include Dysport and Jeuveau.

PRODUCT // SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF

DR. GAUGHF CITES several SkinCeuticals products among her favorites, including the MicroScrub Cleanser to exfoliate dead skin cells. But the brand’s Phloretin CF in particular is a worthy splurge: “It protects the skin from everyday environmental aggressors, which are a major cause of skin aging.”

PRODUCT // Sunscreen

YES, YOU NEED it in wintertime. There are many types to choose from, says Dr. Gaughf (her office carries EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen, as does Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery). Savannah Plastic Surgery’s Dr. Matthew D. McLeod reaches for sunscreen from Colorscience, such as the line’s Sunforgettable Face Shield.

PRODUCT // MintonMD Mega C B E & Ferulic Serum

DUBBED AN “ANTIOXIDANT super serum,” this blend, from Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery’s private label skincare line, improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while creating an overall brightening effect. It’s a proven mix to combat oxidative damage and help even out skin tone.

PRODUCT // DefenAge Skincare 2-Minute Reveal Masque

SHORT ON TIME? This resurfacing mask, available at Low Country Dermatology, is infused with ultrafine sugar crystals and a trio of enzymes to remove dull, dead skin cells. The mask is gentle and warming — a winner for winter to reveal fresher, younger-looking skin.

TREATMENT // Radiofrequency + lasers

SAVANNAH PLASTIC SURGERY’S Dr. Matthew McLeod often suggests energy-based procedures, like Profound Radiofrequency and CO2RE fractional lasers, for his patients. “They’re key in serious rejuvenation and ‘prejuvination’ [preventative] procedures,” he says.

TREATMENT // Retinol

DR. MCLEOD SUGGESTS a skin regime that includes retinol, a topical vitamin A-based drug that reduces the appearance of fine lines while boosting skin’s collagen production (he likes one from ZO Skin Health). But you may have to wait until next year’s holidays: retinol requires consistent use, and best results take six to 12 months.

GOOD, CLEAN, FUN

Give the gift of clean beauty

SKIN, HAIR, NAILS … The Everywhere Oil from Paris Laundry is a locally created clean beauty product you can use, well, everywhere — without fear of harmful chemicals. Paris Laundry founder Kelsey Bucci formulated The Everywhere Oil to support skin with plant-powered oils and extracts. It’s non-greasy, absorbs fast, and its subtle scent, courtesy of organic sweet orange oil, is “nothing short of refreshing,” says Bucci. Bonus: There’s really no need for giftwrap when the packaging is this luxe. parislaundry.com

RMS BEAUTY FOUNDER and Savannah resident Rose Marie Swift has launched a “glow2go” set this holiday season, featuring a full-size volumizing mascara and two deluxe minis (the brand’s beloved Living Luminizer cream highlighter and a tinted lip balm). “Here are my magic three, packed to go,” says Swift, a pioneer of the clean beauty movement who uses food-grade, natural ingredients. Snap up the set as a hostess gift or for anyone who prefers that no-makeup makeup look. rmsbeauty.com