Home Grown & Hyper-Local

Elonwick Candle Co.

Elondia Harden offers “a little Southern charm in each jar” of her small-batch, paraben-free candles, featuring Lowcountry scents, like praline-scented Savannah Shuga and Sea Salt + Orchid, which takes cues from Geechee culture.

elonwick.com

Elondia Harden

Your patronage of local businesses means someone’s lights will stay on. If you want to be a local hero, shop local. Elondia Harden, ElonWick Candle Co.

Metal Sugar Jewelry

Melissa Cohen made the move from New York-based fine jeweler to embracing the slow, intentional pace of Savannah. Her Starland showroom and studio houses exceptionally crafted jewelry like the beachy, beautiful limpet ring above.

metalsugar.com

Bon & Venture

As a fine artist turned textile designer, Jennifer Dunlap is inspired by the region’s flora and fauna. Her silk scarves and accessories present recognizable blooms like magnolias and azaleas with an edge — think cicadas or snakes.

bonandventure.com

Mamie Ruth

Mamie Ruth designs are in boutiques nationwide, but the only brick-and-mortar locale is right here, on Liberty Street. With an emphasis on eco-friendly processes, de- signer Emily Bargeron crafts clothes “for the creative thinkers and the peacemakers.”

mamieruth.com

AW Studios

With everything from leather goods to original, illustrative works, Ashley Whitaker’s namesake brand focuses on seasonless products with a minimalist design philosophy. “We believe in lifestyle over fashion — and uncompromising quality,” Whitaker says.

@_awstudios

Moss & Marsh

Candace Brodmann designs for everyone in the family, including kids and pets. Her preferred palette draws directly from the region: “a golden-chartreuse marsh, the deep teal of the sea and the fiery red of a sunset, just to name a few.”

mossandmarsh.com

Candace Broadmann

Shopping local celebrates dreams. Every small business started as a dream, and each dollar you spend creates affirmation, encouragement and support. Candace Broadmann, Moss & Marsh

Sapelo Skin Care

Hard science doesn’t mean harsh ingredients. Rather, Sapelo Skin Care founders Stephanie Duttenhaver and Cindy Edwards have prov- en that radiant skin comes from gentle care — and regional ingredients such as gardenia stem cells.

sapeloskincare.com

Stephanie Duttenhaver and Cindy Edwards

Our line is inspired by the twice-daily Lowountry tides that restore our shores and the tradition of gentle Southern beauty philosophies Stephanie Duttenhaver and Cindy Edwards, Sapelo Skin Care

Traveler’s Soap Co.

Traveler’s Soap Co. recently relocated to Florida, but the Savannah-founded brand is widely available locally — and founders Kristel and Jason Brissel still visit every other weekend to deliver their handmade soaps.

travelerssoapco.com

Uncommon Sense

The scents and packaging are elevated, but Uncommon Sense’s goal is even loftier. “Our moonshot is to create products that reflect our customers’ individuality and tell the stories of the commu- nity we serve,” says founder Stephen Clark White.

ituncommonsense.com

Salacia Salts

Cari Clark Phelps developed her natural body care line after learning that “Tybee” is the Euchee Native American tribe’s word for salt. “I’m grateful to call Savannah home to my products — and the inspiration behind my brand.”

salaciasalts.com

Tribe + Temple

Her intricate, laser-cut jewelry is Savannah grown, but Emmy Davidian’s Mexican and Armenian heritage provided the inspiration and under- scored her commitment to social awareness: “It’s important for women of all backgrounds to support one another.”

@tribe_temple

Daughter Handwovens

A commitment to sustainability grounds self-taught weaver Alexandra Forby’s brand. “I try to make and offer products that help create a warm, creative and responsible home,” she says. Bonus? Every single item is machine washable.

daughterhandwovens.com

Alexandra Forby