Home Grown & Hyper-Local

Bypass mass-produced goods in favor of exquisite products, lovingly made or maintained right in Savannah
Elonwick Candle Co.
Elondia Harden offers “a little Southern charm in each jar” of her small-batch, paraben-free candles, featuring Lowcountry scents, like praline-scented Savannah Shuga and Sea Salt + Orchid, which takes cues from Geechee culture.
Your patronage of local businesses means someone’s lights will stay on. If you want to be a local hero, shop local.Elondia Harden, ElonWick Candle Co.
Metal Sugar Jewelry
Melissa Cohen made the move from New York-based fine jeweler to embracing the slow, intentional pace of Savannah. Her Starland showroom and studio houses exceptionally crafted jewelry like the beachy, beautiful limpet ring above.
Bon & Venture
As a fine artist turned textile designer, Jennifer Dunlap is inspired by the region’s flora and fauna. Her silk scarves and accessories present recognizable blooms like magnolias and azaleas with an edge — think cicadas or snakes.
Mamie Ruth
Mamie Ruth designs are in boutiques nationwide, but the only brick-and-mortar locale is right here, on Liberty Street. With an emphasis on eco-friendly processes, de- signer Emily Bargeron crafts clothes “for the creative thinkers and the peacemakers.”
AW Studios
With everything from leather goods to original, illustrative works, Ashley Whitaker’s namesake brand focuses on seasonless products with a minimalist design philosophy. “We believe in lifestyle over fashion — and uncompromising quality,” Whitaker says.
Moss & Marsh
Candace Brodmann designs for everyone in the family, including kids and pets. Her preferred palette draws directly from the region: “a golden-chartreuse marsh, the deep teal of the sea and the fiery red of a sunset, just to name a few.”
Shopping local celebrates dreams. Every small business started as a dream, and each dollar you spend creates affirmation, encouragement and support.Candace Broadmann, Moss & Marsh
Sapelo Skin Care
Hard science doesn’t mean harsh ingredients. Rather, Sapelo Skin Care founders Stephanie Duttenhaver and Cindy Edwards have prov- en that radiant skin comes from gentle care — and regional ingredients such as gardenia stem cells.
Our line is inspired by the twice-daily Lowountry tides that restore our shores and the tradition of gentle Southern beauty philosophiesStephanie Duttenhaver and Cindy Edwards, Sapelo Skin Care
Traveler’s Soap Co.
Traveler’s Soap Co. recently relocated to Florida, but the Savannah-founded brand is widely available locally — and founders Kristel and Jason Brissel still visit every other weekend to deliver their handmade soaps.
Uncommon Sense
The scents and packaging are elevated, but Uncommon Sense’s goal is even loftier. “Our moonshot is to create products that reflect our customers’ individuality and tell the stories of the commu- nity we serve,” says founder Stephen Clark White.
Salacia Salts
Cari Clark Phelps developed her natural body care line after learning that “Tybee” is the Euchee Native American tribe’s word for salt. “I’m grateful to call Savannah home to my products — and the inspiration behind my brand.”
Tribe + Temple
Her intricate, laser-cut jewelry is Savannah grown, but Emmy Davidian’s Mexican and Armenian heritage provided the inspiration and under- scored her commitment to social awareness: “It’s important for women of all backgrounds to support one another.”
Daughter Handwovens
A commitment to sustainability grounds self-taught weaver Alexandra Forby’s brand. “I try to make and offer products that help create a warm, creative and responsible home,” she says. Bonus? Every single item is machine washable.
I love the process of weaving, and the knowledge that I can make textiles that will last for generations while being created in an eco-friendly, intimate mannerAlexandra Forby, Daughter Handwovens