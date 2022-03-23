Seemingly plucked from a field in The Netherlands, this popular lighting series blossoms with delight

AS WINTER GIVES WAY to spring, it’s only natural to invite elements from the year’s most refreshing season into your home. Although garden-fresh bouquets are sure to delight, their beauty is ephemeral. Instead, perhaps opt for a flower with more permanence, like lighting designer Julie Neill’s interpretation of a Hakuun tulip.

Julie Neill Alberto large two-tier chandelier in antique gold leaf, available at Circa Lighting

Julie Neill Alberto large single-tier chandelier in plaster white, available at Circa Lighting

The Alberto series, inspired by the whimsy of Swiss artist Diego Giacometti, features a sculptural flower motif in a myriad of fixtures and designs. Striking the perfect balance of modernity and organic form, the Alberto series adds a touch of playfulness to any space.

“I think this piece appeals to so many people because of the juxtaposition of its simple geometric form and the organic beauty of the sculpted flowers,” Neill says. “It’s lighthearted and pretty, and the white plaster finish is so fresh and modern. It’s a great way to always have a bit of springtime and nature in your space.”