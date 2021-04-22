It’s Showtime

A 14-year-long project culminates in a riot of color

The irises are exploding with a profusion of bloom at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens (CGBG).

Photography by Colin Gray

In what is arguably one of the two largest public displays of iris in the United States, flowers in an unimaginable array of colors, color combinations, and forms are entrancing visitors. From the swaths of pastels in the Rivers of Iris to large sweeping landscape vistas, hundreds of iris cultivars are showing off at their best and will be doing so for the next several weeks.

The iris display at the CGBG began in 2007 when volunteer and iris specialist Stan Gray transported his collection of tall bearded iris from the Gray family home in northern New Jersey. Though this collection did not adjust well to the different climatic conditions of Savannah, Gray began introducing to the collection other iris types that did.

Today the collection is filled with hundreds of Louisiana Iris and spuria iris (and even a handful of tall bearded cultivars that do well in the Lowcountry). Few people in this part of the country have ever experienced the beauty of the Louisianas or spurias, as they are now on display at the CGBG.

Current hours of operation at the CGBG are Thursday – Saturday 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.