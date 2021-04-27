In the Limelight

A Bluffton brand illuminates Lowcountry style nationwide

“Every lighting piece is treated like a custom order. No two fixtures are alike.” — Becky Brackett, Lowcountry Originals



Photograph by Richard Leo Johnson

When the Great Recession hit in 2008, many people had to get creative in a figurative sense. Becky Brackett’s approach was more literal. As owner of The Light Post, Brackett noticed her clients — designers, builders and laymen alike — were looking for custom lighting choices that simply weren’t available. She stepped up and designed her own pieces, and they were an instant hit. What started with a few oyster shell fixtures eventually grew into Lowcountry Originals, a handcrafted, artisan lighting company that bridges organic and elegant design sensibilities.

When searching for design inspiration for her collections, Brackett doesn’t have to look far, as the company’s name suggests. “The picturesque Lowcountry landscape is certainly part of our brand,” Brackett says, noting the appeal of marsh grass, shells, palms and other natural shapes. “We built upon that story with every collection and have found that there is so much more to tell.”

Over the years, Lowcountry Originals’ popularity has expanded nationwide, inspiring the team to create different aesthetics and offer more options. Some of the variety of styles include rustic high country, urban modern and colonial heritage, but it all starts with a basic sketch. From there, Brackett meets with local artisans to review the design and materials, and they begin crafting prototypes. Final touches, like finishes, bobeches, candle covers and accents, follow. “Every lighting piece is treated like a custom order,” Brackett says. “No two fixtures are alike.”

Something else that separates them from mass-produced lighting companies is their inclusion of bedswings (Brackett believes they’re the quintessential Southern luxury). “I carried around a magazine cutout of a twin bed swing on a beautiful Lowcountry porch for years,” Brackett recalls. Eventually, she created her own with pretty, customizable options like copper accents.

Brackett’s latest collection, which launched in January at AmericasMart Atlanta (one of the largest wholesale trade centers in the world), includes an assortment of timeless pieces with simple lines and organic forms, one of her favorites being the Majestic Palm Lantern — it’s the flagship piece for the 2021 collection and boasts dramatic, hand-forged steel palm leaves. But even while selling to designers, builders and architects all over the country, Brackett never forgets where it all started.