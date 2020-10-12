Island Nest

As a mother of young children, I know that a house is not just a structure, but a living, breathing nest where lives are cultivated.

Photography by Richard Leo Johnson

A new build in The Landings

It’s the place where a family gathers around tables to share stories, where children clomp around in soccer cleats or slide around in socks, where the rush of morning madness leads to the stillness of the walls that have shaped us. Home is the space where we’re most ourselves.

Colors and patterns inspired by Florida

Family is at the center of this bold and playful new construction in The Landings. “We wanted an atmosphere where we could entertain, where our three kids could bring friends who’d feel welcome — and where everyone had their own spaces,” says the homeowner. The open design of the home itself was inspired by the bright, breezy homes in Florida, where she and her husband first met.

Jewel tones add sophistication to whimsical elements

This nest caters to more than human development, admits the homeowner, who jokingly describes herself as keeping a “mini-menagerie” of feathered and whiskered friends. Three dogs, two cats, two parakeets, an Amazon parrot, a bunny and a tortoise were also considered in the utility and functionality of the home, down to the choice of easily cleaned Sunbrella fabrics throughout.

Playful motifs and rich colors abound in the reading nook and den, respectively

If the layout of the house was borne of nostalgia, the interior design considers the homeowner’s love of animals and the ocean, with movement and color to spare.

The home’s spacious entry echoes its stately exterior, featuring a two-story porch

The home’s designer, Curry Salandi of Curry & Co. LLC, translated the owners’ sensibilities into eye-catching odes of joy, which come through in bold pops of color and mixed prints. “Good flow and usable space was important to us, as was a design that represented our interests and personalities.” That’s what the best nests do: Nurture and protect, certainly, but also create room for flights of unexpected fancy.

A bright, contemporary kitchen

A tour through the home offers moments of delight, blending traditional and eclectic elements. Persian rugs contrast cozy leopard patterns, creating a lighthearted atmosphere. Silhouettes of dogs trot across the walls of the laundry room. Dragons float to greet powder room guests. A stately elk’s head looks down upon a blue, jewel-toned couch in the den, warning the menagerie members, “Don’t misbehave too much on those pillows, my friends! Look at me now.”

Dragon wallpaper adds a storybook edge to the powder room

The family’s whimsy leaves room for practicality. A book nook for the bibliophile owner, wrapped in colors out of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, serves as a hideaway for reading as well as a trundle bed for the occasional children’s sleepover.



A dreamy cabana features a vintage arcade game table and a nautical-themed bath; quarantined kids used it constantly, reports the homeowner, watching movies from the hot tub while enjoying fresh air.

Watercolor books add flair to a reading nook

At the heart of the home is a modern kitchen complete with a calm, neutral palate, sleek quartz counters and subway tile. Warm wood and brass accents create an urban core to this island oasis.

“The kitchen is the hub of our house, especially with kids,” explains the homeowner, who wanted a kitchen island large enough to seat the children and their friends.

The centerpiece of the kitchen is also a masterpiece: an oversized, rivet-studded metal hood that hangs like a piece of modern art. The owners loved this hood so much that they commissioned a dining table to match, tying the room together with a cosmopolitan touch that would make anyone imagine a twinkling city skyline just outside.

Punches of bright color accent a more neutral living room

But it’s what’s on the inside that counts. That’s what my mother always told me; that’s what I tell my children, too. The interior of this home tells a story of the people who live inside. It’s a story that’s colorful, creative and undeniably fun — and one where you can almost hear the kids giggling at the latest antics of an Amazon parrot.

Color and pattern converge

Details

Year built: 2018

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms: 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms

Architects/planners: Felder & Associates

Interior designer: Curry Salandi, Curry & Co. LLC

Contractor/builder: David Haynes Construction

Tile/flooring: Garden State Tile, Olde Savannah Hardwood Flooring

Windows/doors: Coastal Sash & Door, Guerry Lumber

Kitchen design: AWD

Range hood: Forsyth Metal Works

Pantry door: Curry & Co. LLC, David Haynes Construction

Countertops: Liezel Fourie, Savi Interiors

Bath design: Curry & Co. LLC, Sandpiper Supply

Door hardware: Rocky Mountain

Styling: Curry & Co.

Lighting design: Circa Lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting, Bevolo Gas & Electric Lights, Minka Aire, Feiss Lighting

Landscape design: Meredith Zipperer, Hester & Zipperer; Coastal Irrigation Systems Savannah

Hardscape design: Savannah Hardscapes

Electrician: Proper Electric

Audio/visual: Sight & Sound Audio Connections

Carpenter: David Haynes Construction

Plumber: Gary McBride Plumbing

Landscaper: Hester & Zipperer

HVAC: Byrd Heating & Air

Furniture/lighting: Hickory Chair Furniture Co., CR Laine, Bernhardt Furniture, CB2, Woodbridge, Teak & Table, Dovetail, World’s Away, Sherrill Furniture Company, Lee Industries

Appliances: Billy Wood Appliances

Art: Bellamy Murphy, Catherine Lovett, Andra Acosta, Renee Davis, Michelle Morris Photography