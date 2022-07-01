It’s All About Her

SPONSORED CONTENT

Spa-like Atmosphere Puts Women at Ease at Coastal Imaging’s New Center for Women’s Health

Photography courtesy of COASTAL IMAGING AND THE CENTER FOR WOMEN’S HEALTH

CARING FOR THEIR neighbors has always been a priority for Dr. Jack Considine Jr. and Coastal Imaging, an outpatient diagnostic imaging center in Savannah. In May, Dr. Considine and Coastal Imaging launched a venture to better serve the women of Savannah and beyond. Located in Pooler, Coastal Imaging’s new Center for Women’s Health provides “an environment that is all about women,” says Dr. Considine. “The spa-like surroundings are intended to put each woman at ease and make them comfortable during a very vulnerable and personal time,” as mammograms can be stressful and emotional for many females.

Jessica Wilder, MD and Jack Considine, Jr. MD

Coastal Imaging is known for its high level of patient care with the most advanced technology and an award-winning radiologist. “Sixteen years ago, we changed the way outpatient imaging is delivered in Savannah,” Considine says. “To this day we continue to push the envelope for high-end outpatient imaging. I love serving the patients of Savannah. They are friends, family and neighbors. Having grown up in Savannah, it just means more to care for other Savannahians. It’s an honor and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly.”

Now that same mentality and level of care has been expanded to Pooler. “It’s convenient to Savannah, Hilton Head Island and Richmond Hill and is part of a strong medical community.”

The Center for Women’s Health features a gorgeous, carefully curated space with a spa-like, comforting atmosphere. “Our patients will be impressed and pleasantly surprised that an imaging center can be so beautiful,” Considine says. “Coastal Imaging and The Center for Women’s Health are set apart for the obvious reasons. It’s in the name. It’s a center for women, by women, who deliver comprehensive women’s imaging in a one-of-a-kind, spa-like environment. There is simply no comparison.”

In addition to the boutique atmosphere, The Center for Women’s Health is equipped with the most advanced technology. “We have spared no expense in providing the latest in technological advancement in breast imaging, from 3D mammography to state-of-the-art ultrasound, stereotactic biopsy and bone densitometry,” Dr. Considine says. “We believe that the women of Savannah, Pooler and the entire Lowcountry deserve a beautifully appointed and convenient location.”

The multimillion-dollar investment in technology and the well-designed space play just a small part in this story.

The Coastal Imaging family prides itself on patient care and experience, which sets them apart from other imaging centers; the same stands true for The Center for Women’s Health. “We wanted to work with the best, most experienced health care professionals available, and we have succeeded,” Dr. Considine says. “From the moment a woman walks in the door until the second she leaves, she will be cared for by seasoned veterans who have spent their entire careers in women’s imaging.”

Joining the practice is Effingham native Dr. Jessica Wilder, who has spent her career caring for the women of her community. Wilder is a fellowship-trained radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. “We want to be a haven for women,” Wilder says, “to deliver the highest quality of care in a relaxing environment where women want to go, not just because they need to.” This is a true testament to the mission and future of The Center for Women’s Health, she says.

“My ultimate goal for The Center for Women’s Health is to be a comprehensive destination for all things advanced imaging – for women only – from mammography to ultrasound to MRI,” Dr. Considine says. “We want unparalleled technology that is focused on the needs and disease processes of the woman. From the second she walks in the doors until the moment she leaves, it’s all about her. Why not?”

THE CENTER FOR WOMEN’S HEALTH: 105 Grand Central Blvd., Suite 106 | Pooler | 912.355.6255 | coastalimaging.net/womenshealthcenter