It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll

Photography by Richard Leo Johnson

Project: Borak family powder room

Principal: Curry Salandi, Curry & Co.

Schumacher introduced their Queen of Spain wallpaper in 1963, and a half-century later the painterly pattern still feels current. To give this powder room an edgy and glamorous feel, I mixed midcentury, traditional and contemporary elements, then layered in mixed metals to add depth. In my opinion, lighting is the most crucial part of any bathroom design, and here I used several different types, including sleek, modern sconces and an oversized hanging lantern.

Photography by Richard Leo Johnson

I wanted to make the Borak family’s affinity for modern touches especially apparent in the powder room, which guests are sure to see and appreciate. I’ve heard the rule that small spaces should be painted white to help make them feel larger, but I personally don’t follow it. Powder rooms are an easy place to create personality with color and pattern, and I find clients feel more comfortable doing something different there, compared to the rest of the house. A small space like a guest bath is also the perfect place to use high-end materials without breaking the budget. I was able to include pieces like a Carvers Guild mirror, Circa Lighting fixtures, Jami Ganem art, Farrow & Ball paint for the back of the bathroom door, and of course that Schumacher wallpaper. Despite an overall glam effect, if you look closely you can see how I kept it simple — the wallpaper is the main bold element.— as told to Sara Watson