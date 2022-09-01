Half a Century of Signature Style

A Savannah sartorial institution, J. Parker Ltd. expands into a new era of Lowcountry fashion

FOR DECADES, SAVANNAHIANS looking for the best names in menswear, formalwear and sportswear have made J. Parker Ltd. their only stop. In 1972, Jimmy Parker opened the first J. Parker store in the Medical Arts Shopping Center and, in 2005, moved the business to Savannah’s center of commerce: Broughton Street.

Since, J. Parker has established a stellar reputation for crafting a special shopping experience that features classic and contemporary brands including Peter Millar, Smathers & Branson, Martin Dingman, Hickey Freeman, Barbour, Filson and more. J. Parker’s influence can be seen all over Savannah; if you have seen the St. Patrick’s Day Parade signature green blazers, chances are they were purchased at the store. J. Parker’s staff, personal service and exceptional products, many of which are exclusive to the brand, have led voters to rank the company as Best Men’s Clothing in Savannah magazine’s annual Best of Savannah list for 13 consecutive years.

Jimmy Parker stands with the sales team at the first J. Parker Ltd. store in the Medical Arts Shopping Center. // Courtesy of J. PARKER LTD.

In recent years, the J. Parker brand has grown exponentially under the leadership of Dale Parker, Jimmy’s wife and retired coach and teacher at Savannah Country Day School. Since coming on board full time with the company in 2015, Dale has overseen the opening of a second location in 12 Oaks Shopping Center in 2018 and a third location in the Plant Riverside District in 2020 during the pandemic.

“I’ve seen people shop more with local specialty stores than in the past. They like the personal service and knowing the people when they come in,” says Dale. “Especially after COVID, people have been even more willing to shop local and support smaller businesses.”

“The team is an integral part of our success. … we have the best staff that I can imagine.” – Dale Parker

In its 50th year in business, J. Parker will open its fourth location in Bluffton, South Carolina, in the fall, marking the company’s first expansion outside of the Savannah market and introducing the J. Parker experience to the Lowcountry.

“Bluffton is one of the fastest growing communities anywhere in the Southeast. There’s a need for our product, and there’s a great customer base in Bluffton,” Dale says.

As a coach and at the helm of the company, Dale understands the importance of having a strong team. With the expansion into three new locations in under four years, Dale notes that J. Parker’s staff is the most valuable part of the brand. “The team is an integral part of our success. We’re lucky. With four stores, we have the best staff that I can imagine,” Dale says. “We’re very fortunate that all stores have people with a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge and good people skills.”

LEFT: Dee, Stephen, Denny, Brent and Sean Herb show off their St. Patrick’s Day green blazers from J. Parker Ltd. // RIGHT: Following Hurricane David in 1979, J. Parker Ltd. held a “flood sale” to overcome the unforeseen circumstances. // Courtesy of J. PARKER LTD.

At its core, J. Parker is a family business. Jimmy and Dale’s son, Kieffer, runs the Broughton location, and their daughter Taylor — who, like Dale, is also an educator — introduced womenswear to the J. Parker stores with labels that include Paige, Rails, Bella Dahl and more.

While 50 years is a milestone, the Parkers are focused on the future and the continued growth of the family business. Dale is quick to point out, “We would not be where we are without Jimmy’s keen eye, our strong family bond and the legions of loyal customers locally and regionally.”

