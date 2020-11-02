Knock Stars

Wow guests (or maybe just the mailman) with festive front porches

Photography by Kelli Boyd

Pumpkin Spice

Anyone can transform normal orange pumpkins into “fairytale pumpkins” with just a few supplies, says Stephanie Hoey of Stephanie Hoey Interiors, who worked with Kim Cheney of August Floral Design and Tara Skinner of Tara Skinner Weddings & Events to create this coastal fall design. After spraying the pumpkins with a base coat of KILZ primer, paint them with Behr Marquee One Coat in Brittany Blue, Arrowhead Lake, Sailor’s Knot and Half Sea Fog.

Blue is an unexpected hue for the season — but that’s exactly as the designers intended. ”It really brings that Lowcountry feel,“ Skinner says.

Create a rustic garland out of oyster shells and twine to continue the coastal fall theme, Hoey suggests.

Lush & Lowcountry

Photography by Katie McGee

It’s no surprise that John Davis, proprietor of John Davis Florist, dove headfirst into the vast catalog of local flora located all around Savannah. His abundant design includes readily available greenery like magnolia, sago palm, saw palmetto and pine. Winter-white blooms (king protea, garden rose and dendrobium orchids) and two types of eucalyptus offer an elegant, fragrant final flourish.

Spanish Flair

Photography by Katie McGee

Architectural, interior and landscape designer Chad Mabry let this Isle of Hope home’s architecture guide his design. With a California-Mediterranean aesthetic in mind, he paired up with Jessica Gorman of The Seated Succulent to add greenery (from Carlstedt’s) and lanterns (from Herb Creek Landscape Supply). The piece de resistance: an inviting antique rug.