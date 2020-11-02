Life of the Party

A refined, outdoor roast (and toast) rings in everyone’s favorite time of year: oyster season



Photography by Lauren Jones



HYPER LOCAL: The B Local Catering team served shrimp caught by the Miss Joyce trawler, visible here from Beaulieu‘s backyard.

The origins of this 13-acre property on the Vernon River date back to 1737. A fire destroyed the property’s original structures, but in 1946, neoclassical architect Edward Vason Jones built what is now the main house, pictured here.





Come hungry

A bushel of oysters, which weighs 60 pounds, can feed eight people, say B Local Catering co-owners Brandon Mell and Bryan Gray. For shrimp, aim for one third of a pound to a half pound per person.

The best drinks for raw oysters are champagne and rosé. For roasts, beer is always great. Brandon Mell, B Local Catering

Family Affair

Beaulieu means “beautiful place” in French — a fitting name for such a stunning property.

Festive greenery elevates an oyster table and can be foraged straight from the backyard. We used Leyland cypress, magnolia, Eastern red cedar and loblolly pine. Long leaf pinecones, pears and pomegranate make for beautiful accents. Meta Adler, Hostess Provisions

Sauced up

Cocktail sauce is key. Whisk together a half cup of ketchup, two tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce, the juice from half a lemon and tabasco to taste.

Entertain alfresco

Savannah’s mild winters allow for safe hosting amid the most beautiful backdrops. Provide flannel blankets to keep guests cozy well into the evening.