Life of the Party

A refined, outdoor roast (and toast) rings in everyone’s favorite time of year: oyster season
Come hungry
A bushel of oysters, which weighs 60 pounds, can feed eight people, say B Local Catering co-owners Brandon Mell and Bryan Gray. For shrimp, aim for one third of a pound to a half pound per person.
The best drinks for raw oysters are champagne and rosé. For roasts, beer is always great.Brandon Mell, B Local Catering
Family Affair
Beaulieu means “beautiful place” in French — a fitting name for such a stunning property.
Festive greenery elevates an oyster table and can be foraged straight from the backyard. We used Leyland cypress, magnolia, Eastern red cedar and loblolly pine. Long leaf pinecones, pears and pomegranate make for beautiful accents.Meta Adler, Hostess Provisions
Sauced up
Cocktail sauce is key. Whisk together a half cup of ketchup, two tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce, the juice from half a lemon and tabasco to taste.
Entertain alfresco
Savannah’s mild winters allow for safe hosting amid the most beautiful backdrops. Provide flannel blankets to keep guests cozy well into the evening.
Beaulieu is very special because it brings people together. The holidays here are especially cheery, with dueling fireplaces, brightly lit Christmas trees and rooms filled with poinsettias as our growing families would all gatherCatherine Cooper, location director