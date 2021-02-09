Little Luxuries

With a new line just for kids and babies, Weezie Towels bets on bath time

Grownups were quick to embrace Savannah-based Weezie Towels for its sumptuous yet practical designs. Since the direct-to-consumer brand’s launch in 2018, products like Weezie’s makeup towels, cleverly rendered in deep, dark, stain-hiding blue and finished with cute embroidery, have been a near-instant hit and have been featured in publications from Apartment Therapy to Refinery29 to Architectural Digest.

Now, kids have something to snuggle up to, too. Co-founders (and mothers) Liz Eichholz and Lindsey Johnson have applied the Weezie ethos — incorporating made-for-real-life details into upscale offerings — to Lil Weezie, a new range of bath linens designed for children and babies.

Co-Founder Lindsey Johnson

“The collection has been more than two years in the making,” Johnson says. “We dreamed of it even before launching the brand.”

Beyond embodying a dream come true, Lil Weezie’s debut also concludes months of in-home product testing with kids and parents, including Johnson herself, who welcomed a daughter during the research and development phase. The resulting line, which features soft terry robes, hooded towels, washcloths and bibs, is available a la carte or in giftable packages ideal for birthdays and baby showers: choose from ready-to-go sets like the Kids’ Bath Bundle or the Baby Bath Bundle, both of which include a hooded towel and two washcloths. First-time parents will appreciate the Baby Shower Bundle, which tacks on a bib.

Co-founder Lindsey Johnson‘s daughter, Miller (Millie for short), helped inspire Lil Weezie’s kid-friendly details.

“We’re excited to finally bring luxe to the littles,” Johnson says.

Smart and snappy details come standard: the children’s robe features the same piped edges and front pockets that make the adult version so popular with an added interior tie “to keep the robe secure during wiggles” and an attached belt so nothing gets lost in the wash. The hooded towels feature hanging loops, and the bibs have easy-to-reach side snaps for adjustable sizing.

Each Lil Weezie style is made from hypoallergenic, low-linting 100 percent organic cotton that is OEKO-TEK certified, meaning the cotton hasn’t been tested with any unnecessary chemicals or lead. Such specs are a part of every Weezie product, but they’re especially well suited to little ones, providing added peace of mind for parents.

A customized bathrobe

All Lil Weezie offerings — even the washcloths — can also be customized. Gingham piping is an especially sweet addition when paired with a child’s name or monogram in pastel shades of pink, blue or gray.

The bath time struggle might still be real, but Lil Weezie helps make it softer and safer — and more stylish. weezietowels.com