Made Local: Parenting in Style

What began as a need to find the perfect bibs and towels for her own baby led one mom to create a chic accessories and home goods company — and this fall, she’s launching a new, kid-friendly clothing line.

Photography by Jeremiah Hull

Moss & Marsh founder Candace Brodmann began sewing accessories when she was pregnant with her daughter, putting her love of design and a degree in textiles from the University of Georgia to a new and practical use. From the get-go, Brodmann’s designs reflected the sights and sounds of Savannah’s lush scenery, dense foliage and coastal environs, and other moms quickly took interest in her signature patterns: oysters, sea turtles and a unique favorite, Spanish moss.

“The Lowcountry is just filled with inspiration. The way the light hits and the colors — there’s just something really special about this area,” Brodmann says.

Moss & Marsh launched in 2016 as a niche business producing stylish accessories for babies and pets. The line quickly expanded to include a home collection featuring elegant and modern towels, pillow covers, aprons, napkins and table runners.

Brodmann’s at-home operation has blossomed thanks to robust e-commerce sales; Moss & Marsh products are also featured in more than three dozen stores across the country. Of course, the company has a major presence in Savannah, with its products being sold in several boutiques throughout the city, including Sara Jane Children’s Boutique, Punch & Judy, Polka Dots and Sip Shop Make. Brodmann says the growth of her business reflects a recent wave of appreciation here for homegrown talent.

“We’ve always been known as a creative city, and I think now people are appreciating that and wanting to support local artists and businesses,” she says. “They appreciate the craftsmanship.”

Soon, there will be even more Moss & Marsh to enjoy: Brodmann’s new clothing line, which includes matching mother-baby-toddler dresses plus shirts and shorts for boys and girls, all based on a wave pattern she painted for her daughter, launches on the company’s website this fall, with availability in select stores to follow. — Steven Alford