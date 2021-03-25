Magic Carpet

Fiber artist Trish Andersen spins a new yarn

It seems like fate that fiber artist Trish Andersen was born in Dalton, Georgia, the carpet capital of the world (seriously — more than 85 percent of carpets sold in the U.S. are made in and around this North Georgia town). But Andersen’s carpets are anything but run-of-the-mill. Her hand-tufted work is instantly recognizable: vivid colors drip into one another, forming washes of organic shapes in delightfully tactile textures that have caught the eye of big-name clients like Mercedes-Benz U.S.A. and Coca-Cola.

Photography by Chia Chong

Recently, the SCAD graduate and Savannah resident’s creations have gone digital via American-manufactured, sweepable shag floor mats. Sweepable shag sounds like an oxymoron, of course, but here’s how it works: Andersen’s fiber designs are photographed at scale and then digitally printed on a polyester face that is fused to a skid-resistant foam rubber backing. It looks like shag, but has the ease and utility of a rubber mat.

“I’m always thinking about how to make my work more accessible for people,” Andersen says. “This seemed like a great way to bring texture and joy into people’s homes.”

Trish Andersen mats- Photography by Chia Chong

From traffic-heavy entryways to outdoor living spaces, the sweepable, machine-washable mats are ideal for families with pets and children, or maybe just a laissez-faire approach to cleaning. If you’re worried about he mats not reading like carpets, let Andersen reassure you: “I use them all over my studio,” she says, “and sometimes when I’m sweeping, I can’t tell if it is a real piece of yarn on the floor or just the image.” trishandersenstudio.com