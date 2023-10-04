Makeover Maxima

Take your home to the next level this fall with the latest trends in paint and wallpaper

Written by ZACHARY HAYES

Farrow & Ball’s Hopper Head, a rich, dark charcoal, is a trending neutral. // Courtesy FARROW & BALL

LAVENDER HAZE

It’s time to toss out those grays, cool neutrals and beiges because color is back in a big way.

“We’re definitely seeing a trend toward warmer color palettes and more saturated color,” says Chuck Chewning, owner and principal designer of Charles H. Chewning Interiors. “People are ready for a change. They’re tired of the looks we’ve had in the past few years, so they’re a little more brave to venture into color and pattern.”

On the more conservative side, this means warmer, earthier neutrals and subtle purples like lavender and lilac replacing gray as the go-to base — offering a touch more character while maintaining that clean, contemporary look.

In this vein, Lukejohn Dickson, co-owner and director of business development at full-service design company LaSOURCE, suggests Farrow & Ball’s Hopper Head, a rich, dark charcoal, and School House White, a warm, creamy off-white with a timeless feel.

Raspberry Blush, Benjamin Moore’s 2023 Color of the Year. // Courtesy BENJAMIN MOORE

TRUE COLORS

On the other end of the spectrum, homeowners are seeking out pop, mood and depth: pinks, reds, deep blues, greens, yellows and oranges are all back and bolder than ever, allowing a level of personal expression unmatched by the preferred minimalist palettes of years past.

Angelica Perez, store manager at Spectrum Paint (formerly B & B Paint Co.), points to Benjamin Moore’s color of the year, Raspberry Blush, a dazzlingly punchy pinkish-orange, as one of the store’s most popular picks. Another top pick available at Spectrum Paint is PPG’s color of the year, Vining Ivy — a deep, shaded aqua as versatile as it is lush.

MURAL LAURELS

Looking to go all-out maximalist? Interior walls are becoming some of the most sought-after canvases for artists to craft one-of-a-kind masterpieces. Styles range from the pop extravagance of local muralist Sky Benson to the refined, wallpaper-esque patterns of Savannah College of Art and Design graduate Julia McGahee.

“Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of muralists and people painting murals inside their homes,” says Perez. “Because of SCAD, people are able to find a lot of students that are willing to do murals for pretty inexpensive prices, which is a really nice bonus for being in this area specifically.”

Savannah Toile print wallpaper by Katie Napoli hangs inside Jones & Bull. // Courtesy JONES & BULL

BLAST FROM THE PAST

The design world is in the midst of a wallpaper renaissance. And as Jones & Bull co-owner Robin Napoli puts it, “These are definitely not your grandmother’s wallpapers.” Intricate detailing, unexpected colors and luxurious textures are bringing these classic wallcoverings into the modern age. And like custom murals, the ease of modern wallpaper creation gives adventurous homeowners the freedom to personalize their walls like never before.

“My favorite wall in our shop right now is our ‘Savannah Toile’ wall — a beautiful ode to Savannah in blue and white by local artist Katie Napoli, who just happens to be our daughter,” says Napoli. “The wallpaper highlights the Hamilton-Turner Inn and the fountain in Lafayette Square where Andy and I were married almost 35 years ago. Katie’s toile captured that magical time in our lives and has been a huge hit with customers.”

ELABORATE COVER-UPS

Even luxury fashion houses like Gucci, Versace and Christian Lacroix are tapping into the wallpaper trend, bringing the cool confidence of haute couture from the runways to not-so-humble abodes.

Geometric patterns can bring an architectural flair to a bland room, while florals imbue interiors with the beauty and organic motion of nature. For the especially bold, wallpaper murals can elicit a grand sense of scale within a space, both in hand-painted elegance and digitally printed perfection.

“It’s taking it up a level, so you’re not just looking at painted sheetrock,” says Chewning. “It almost becomes art itself.”

Christopher John Rogers Carte Blanche collection includes three wallpaper prints, including Dot. // Courtesy FARROW & BALL

Rainbow Connection

Written by ALLISON STICE

Fashion fans now have a new avenue for self-expression that will last season after season: this September, Farrow & Ball launched a capsule collection of paint colors and wallpapers with design phenom Christopher John Rogers, whose stratospheric career began with his Savannah College of Art and Design senior collection in 2016.

Titled Carte Blanche, the collection includes eight statement shades, four neutrals and three wallpaper prints, all celebrating Rogers’ signature splashes of color and playful patterns. Louisiana-born Rogers drew inspiration from food and family; a verdant green bears the name Raw Tomatillo for his grandmother’s fried green tomatoes while Au Lait, a versatile neutral, is named for New Orleans’ chicory coffee with milk.

“Carte Blanche is all about finding freedom to create a personal look and enjoying the process,” says Charlotte Cosby, Farrow & Ball’s creative director. “Whether your scheme leads with color, neutrals or pattern, there are so many possibilities, and I’m excited to see how people bring it to life in their homes.”

