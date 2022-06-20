Making Moves

A what’s what (and who’s who) of three recent real estate mergers

photo courtesy of CORA BETT THOMAS REALTY

BAY STREET REALTY GROUP, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchisee, acquired Cora Bett Thomas Realty in 2020. Thomas, who came to Savannah in 1969, started her own agency from her dining room table in 1994. Now, with Bay Street Realty Group, she can add a combined sales of $291 million in 2019 (alongside Bay Street’s team, helmed by Will Thurman) to her list of accomplishments.

photo courtesy of KEEN EYE MARKETING

SAVANNAH NATIVE CELIA DUNN, who grew up in a Colonial Revival home at 36th and Abercorn streets, went on to build one of the city’s most prestigious real estate brokerages alongside husband Larry Dunn. Late last year, Celia Dunn’s Sotheby’s International Realty merged with Charleston-based Daniel Ravenel’s Sotheby’s International — Ravenel and Dunn are longtime friends with a mutual passion for giving back to the region and upholding the Lowcountry lifestyle.

photo courtesy of THE CORCORAN GROUP

BACK IN 2020, AUSTIN HILL REALTY (the namesake firm of broker Austin Hill) and Three Oaks Realty (with qualifying broker Stephanie Wilson-Evans) merged, relocating their office to the heart of the Historic District. More changes soon followed: In 2022, The Corcoran Group launched its first affiliate brokerage. Corcoran Austin Hill Realty is owned and led by Hill and Wilson-Evans, with an emphasis on unique properties ranging from luxury waterfront estates to commercial buildings and land.