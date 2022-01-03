Megan & Greg White

For event planner and marketing professional Megan and investment consultant Greg, a day in the life with three kids

Photo by ADLIB PHOTOGRAPHY // Courtesy MEGAN WHITE

5:45 a.m.: I start my day with exercise with a friend in my neighborhood, and Greg works out at Lake Mayer with his F3 Nation men’s group — it’s always easier to wake up early with accountability! Then, I’ll make coffee or tea, sweetened with Savannah Bee Company wildflower honey to enjoy while I read and pray before the day really begins. Our kids are 2, 4 and 7, so I soon start the rush of getting everyone dressed and ready for the day. When I have meetings, I’m usually in something from Red Clover Boutique, and Greg is likely outfitted by J. Parker Ltd. There’s just something about walking in and knowing the names of everyone helping you shop.

7:30 a.m.: With music playing in the kitchen, the kids sit together at the bar for a quick breakfast. Once Greg takes our oldest to school and heads downtown to his own office as an Investment Consultant at Investment Performance Services, the little ones and I make sure our two dogs and the beta fish are taken care of before I check my emails and calendar for the day ahead. Our one-stop shop for the pets is Bentley’s Pet Stuff.

9 a.m.: I take the youngest kiddos to preschool before heading to Friendship Coffee Company to work for the morning — they have the best coffee and coworking space on Wilmington Island, and there are always other creatives working remotely there. If I’m heading to our Tara Skinner Weddings and Events downtown office, I stop by Gallery Espresso for a latte and a little inspiration. My day-to-day work fluctuates a lot depending on the needs for that week, but often it includes checking in with brides and vendors, reviewing my latest freelance project (usually with my former coworkers at Visit Savannah) and checking the calendar for any school events coming up as the class mom this year.

12 p.m.: When I’m back on the island, I often pop into Polka Dots for gifts for any showers or weddings coming up. They carry beautiful products with wonderful service — they’ve even brought my items out to me and taken my card back in to pay when my younger children have fallen asleep in the car with me! For lunch, I’m all about Good Greens’ salads.

3 p.m.: If it’s cooler out and school is in session, it’s nice to spend some cozy, quiet time inside at the Live Oaks Library, checking out the latest books on display or grabbing a craft bag to go before ballet class or tutoring.

5:30 p.m.: The best family time of the day — Greg joins us as we play outside in the front yard with neighbors riding bikes or throwing the baseball. On nights that I don’t cook, we keep an eye out for food trucks like Krazian or The Five Spot Mobile. It’s an extra special day when Jenny’s Treats on the Streets pulls through with something sweet. The kids can hear that music from miles away!

8:30 p.m.: I check emails or wedding plans for my brides and grooms once the kids are all in bed, and it’s time to catch up with each other after a full day of moving in different directions to get everyone everywhere for everything. We try our best to lay out clothes for the next day, and we pack lunches — Greg draws a character on the brown paper bags for the little ones. It’s a new post-pandemic lunch ritual now that we don’t take lunch boxes anymore.

10:30 p.m.: I try my best to take a few minutes to myself before ending my day to clean my face and add a touch of the superfood antioxidant face oil from Nourish. After that, I set my alarm for the next morning and rest for the beautiful, busy day ahead!

