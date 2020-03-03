Meredith Barfield

The Edition Shop’s owner shares her busy but stylish day

Photography by Geoff L. Johnson

5:30 a.m.: I take 10 to 15 minutes to drink my coffee, meditate and pray. If I have time, I’ll read for a few minutes as well — I’m currently reading Free to Focus by Michael Hyatt. I love doing my hair and makeup while listening to Jeff Lewis on Sirius. He makes me laugh and puts me in a good mood!

7 a.m.: My baby, Astor, wakes up at about this time, so I’ll feed him and get him ready for the day. As a first-time mom, every day is full of new challenges, so I really try to enjoy my mornings at home and get in tons of snuggles before work.

8:30 a.m.: My mom and mother-in-law take turns watching Astor during the week. My husband, Brandon, and I think it’s special he gets to spend so much time with his Bebe and Yaya. He’s so lucky!

9:30 a.m.: I like to grab a second coffee and breakfast from Blends before I arrive at the store. I check on my calendar, respond to emails and create a daily task list. If it’s the weekend, you’ll find Brandon, Astor and me having brunch at The Collins Quarter.

11 a.m.: Shout-out to my amazing team — I work with them on planning our buying trips, store events, marketing plans, brand research and social media posts.

12 p.m.: For lunch, I usually order the Mexican chicken salad to-go from Kayak Kafé. If I have time, I’ll meet friends for lunch next door at The Five Spot’s Broughton Street location.

2 p.m.: Back at the store, I help our customers find the perfect outfit. I’ll also brainstorm ideas for Southern Authority, a lifestyle YouTube channel I co-host with Paris Laundry owner Kelsey Bucci and Chapel Hair Salon owner Tyler Lively.

6:30 p.m: Home! I take our dogs, Blue and Enzo, for a walk. Then, we start Astor’s bedtime routine: bath, pajamas, a bottle and stories. I absolutely cherish this part of my day.

7:30 p.m.: My husband and I take turns cooking. My go-to meal is zucchini noodles with turkey sausage, paired with an Italian red from Savannah Wine Cellar. We usually have dinner at home, but we try to work in date night every few weeks at Squirrel’s Pizza or Husk.

9:30 p.m.: My favorite way to end the day is with a bubble bath. Afterward, I use The Everywhere Oil from Paris Laundry and skincare items from the Dr. Barbara Sturm line.

10:30 p.m.: I’ll scroll through Instagram and Twitter in bed for a bit, but I’m asleep by 11.