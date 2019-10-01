My Savannah: Kate Waldo Jones

The owner of Kate Waldo + Co. and Orchid Organizing takes us along on a typical Savannah day

7 a.m. Wake up and walk my sweet golden retriever, Sugar, then brew some Perc coffee. I can’t function without it!

8 a.m. Try my best to sneak in a workout. Pure Barre Savannah and Savannah Power Yoga are two of my favorite studios.

10:00 a.m. Get to work in my home office checking on clients and on The Organized Influencer Academy, a program I offer through Kate Waldo + Co. As a professional organizer, it lights my soul on fire to help bloggers, influencers and small business owners organize and streamline all the icky administrative tasks they have to do so that they can focus on doing what they love to do.

12:30 p.m. Quick break for lunch at one of my favorite downtown spots: Fox & Fig Cafe, Flying Monk Noodle Bar, NaaN on Broughton or Soho South Cafe.

1:30 p.m. Back to work with our Orchid Organizing clients. Orchid Organizing provides luxury hands-on organizing services — everything from clearing out your guest room closet to making your pantry totally Pinterest-worthy. We’ve had the pleasure of working with many clients in the Savannah area in their homes and businesses, including Cohen’s Retreat, Pure Barre Pooler and many other local business owners.

5:00 p.m. Make dinner; I love to cook and try new recipes. The Junior League of Savannah cookbooks are a go-to when I’m hosting friends and family.

7:00 p.m. My favorite way to end the day is a walk on the water. Bluff Drive in Isle of Hope is as dreamy as it gets. I honestly think it’s the most beautiful spot in the entire Lowcountry.

9:00 p.m. If we’re feeling like a nightcap, I love to sit at the upstairs bar of Husk or watch the city lights twinkle from the rooftop bar of The Alida hotel.

10:00 p.m. Tuck Sugar in, write in my gratitude journal, and get some rest before another big day.