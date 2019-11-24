My Savannah: Katherine Sheppard Weeks

Kathleen Week in front of Bonaventure Blues // Photo by Geoff L. Johnson

The owner of Bonaventure Blues and Budget Blinds of Savannah walks us through just another day at the office

5:45 a.m.: Avoid waking my dog, Magnus Blue (he’s somewhat of a mascot at Bonaventure Blues), and sneak out of the house for my Orange Theory class at 6:15 a.m., arriving just in time to secure my favorite treadmill!

7:30 a.m.: Return home to make a fresh pot of coffee, sipping it on the patio. I used to rush into the office, but now I watch the sunrise over Bull River and spend time outside each morning throwing the Frisbee for Blue. He’s helped me stop and smell the roses; work will be there when I get there.

10:00 a.m.: Client appointments that bring me downtown are always my favorites. Funky loft apartments, stately rowhomes, charming cottages and trendy restaurants add an element of excitement to the work day. I love seeing the various decor within these homes and businesses, and it’s fun to be involved with clients’ design decisions.

12:30 p.m.: Lunch with a girlfriend is such a treat. Whether it’s Chiriya’s across the street from my office (the Thai beef salad is to die for), Driftaway Cafe in Sandfly, or The Vault Kitchen and Market on Bull Street, getting together with friends and other professional women in this relaxed context is both restorative and educational. If it’s the weekend, I bike to the Islands Farmers Market to pick up a Le Café Gourmet baguette and olive oils from La Terra Natural Oils. It all feels very French when you can fill up your bicycle basket with fresh goodies.

2 p.m.: More client appointments, then back to the office to finish up the day.

7 p.m.: Finally home, just in time to watch the sunset with a cold glass of Sauvignon Blanc. It’s a great way to wind down after a crazy day of running two businesses.

8:30 p.m.: I’ve made a promise to myself to end my day focusing on something creative. Maybe it’s an idea for the next Bonaventure Blues design, or something purely personal. Whether I’m painting, sketching or reading, this quiet, creative time is a gift I give myself each weeknight.