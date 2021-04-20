My Savannah: Lianna Grissom McIntire, Esq.

The Toler McIntire lawyer’s weekdays are all business, but weekends are made for shopping (and eating) local

10 a.m.

My favorite way to kick off Saturday is with brunch. My husband and I love to sit outside at Tortuga’s Island Grille in Thunderbolt or grab donuts and coffee from Rise downtown and walk our dogs, Dutch, a Labradoodle, and May, a Springer Spaniel, around Forsyth Park and the Historic District. I’m a born-and-raised Texan, but I’m a Savannahian by choice, in part because it’s a city that cherishes historic preservation.

The architecture also holds special meaning for me: my husband and I met at Davenport House Museum the week I moved to Savannah, and we got engaged there, too.

12 p.m.

I love hunting for the perfect piece of furniture, so I pop into Clutter Furnishings & Interiors, Picker Joe’s Antique Mall & Vintage Market and Tapley’s Mercantile & Antiques at least once a week. I like to mix styles in order to make my home feel curated yet cozy, but I’m always drawn to mid-century modern pieces and vintage finds from brands like Baker or Henredon. If a big purchase isn’t in the cards, a little pick-me-up — like an arrangement from Urban Poppy or a candle from Paris Market

& Brocante — can make for a great refresher.

2 p.m

Brunch means a later lunch. Some of my favorite spots are Big Bon Bodega, Coco & Moss and Flock to the Wok.

4 p.m.

Weekend shopping can be an all-day affair, and I love stopping into my favorite boutiques, like J. Paige, Hannah E. and Emily McCarthy Shoppe for clothing and home goods. If my husband is with me, we always visit J. Parker Ltd. My husband got his wedding suit there!

7 p.m.

If my husband and I are having a downtown date night, you can usually

find us on the patio at Cotton & Rye or Squirrel’s Pizza, but if we stay closer to home (Wilmington Island) my go-to spot is Sundown Lodge — their oysters are fantastic.

10 p.m.

Pre-pandemic, I’d likely be at Victory North listening to live music, but

for now, I’m staying at home, curled up with my dogs and my newest novel from E. Shaver, Bookseller