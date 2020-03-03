Natural Adornments

Go beyond garden variety with organic shapes that shine

Beaded semiprecious stone necklace, Crystal Trading Company

Savannah cuff with azure blue crystals, One Fish Two Fish

Coin freshwater pearl earrings, Lisa Zipperer Designs

Clear and Pacific blue rings, One Fish Two Fish

18k matte gold plated ring stack, Spartina 449





Photography by Beau Kester

Styling by Charisse Bruin

Florals and Foliage provided by Kato Floral Designs



Vermeil cuff, 13 Secrets

Shinola men’s watch, 13 Secrets

Baroque Pearl and faceted emerald agate necklace, Lisa Zipperer Designs

Monstera leaf earrings, Crystal Trading Company

Keep your look simple, and let the jewelry be the focal point. Chunky statement pieces are eye-catching and dramatically stylish Karen Langston, Crystal Trading Company

Stacked gold cuffs, Spartina 449

Shell and freshwater pearl necklace, Lisa Zipperer Designs

Ombre vermeil earrings, 13 Secrets

Sterling silver bracelets, 13 Secrets

There are a few pieces of jewelry every woman should have in her jewelry box: diamond stud earrings, gold hoops and a gold bracelet. Plus anything else she loves! Stacy D. Sullivan, Levy Jewelers

Daisy hoop earring, One Fish Two Fish

Toggle chain necklace, One Fish Two Fish

Men’s leather and beaded bracelet with gold clasp, 13 Secrets

14k yellow gold, opal and diamond bangle, Harkleroad Diamonds & Fine Jewelry

Toggle bee necklace, Spartina 449

