Features

Natural Adornments

by

Go beyond garden variety with organic shapes that shine

Beaded semiprecious stone necklace, Crystal Trading Company
Savannah cuff with azure blue crystals, One Fish Two Fish
Coin freshwater pearl earrings, Lisa Zipperer Designs
Clear and Pacific blue rings, One Fish Two Fish
18k matte gold plated ring stack, Spartina 449

Photography by Beau Kester

Styling by Charisse Bruin

Florals and Foliage provided by Kato Floral Designs

Vermeil cuff, 13 Secrets
Shinola men’s watch, 13 Secrets
Baroque Pearl and faceted emerald agate necklace, Lisa Zipperer Designs
Monstera leaf earrings, Crystal Trading Company

Keep your look simple, and let the jewelry be the focal point. Chunky statement pieces are eye-catching and dramatically stylish

Karen Langston, Crystal Trading Company
Stacked gold cuffs, Spartina 449
Shell and freshwater pearl necklace, Lisa Zipperer Designs
Ombre vermeil earrings, 13 Secrets
Sterling silver bracelets, 13 Secrets

There are a few pieces of jewelry every woman should have in her jewelry box: diamond stud earrings, gold hoops and a gold bracelet. Plus anything else she loves!

Stacy D. Sullivan, Levy Jewelers
Daisy hoop earring, One Fish Two Fish
Toggle chain necklace, One Fish Two Fish
Men’s leather and beaded bracelet with gold clasp, 13 Secrets
14k yellow gold, opal and diamond bangle, Harkleroad Diamonds & Fine Jewelry
Toggle bee necklace, Spartina 449

Today, we tend to mix fine and fashion jewelry; the lines are more blurred. The goal is simply to feel comfortable in what you wear; and to tell your personal story.

Chad Crawford, 13 Secrets
