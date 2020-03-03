Natural Adornments

Go beyond garden variety with organic shapes that shine
Photography by Beau Kester
Styling by Charisse Bruin
Florals and Foliage provided by Kato Floral Designs
Keep your look simple, and let the jewelry be the focal point. Chunky statement pieces are eye-catching and dramatically stylishKaren Langston, Crystal Trading Company
There are a few pieces of jewelry every woman should have in her jewelry box: diamond stud earrings, gold hoops and a gold bracelet. Plus anything else she loves!Stacy D. Sullivan, Levy Jewelers
Today, we tend to mix fine and fashion jewelry; the lines are more blurred. The goal is simply to feel comfortable in what you wear; and to tell your personal story.Chad Crawford, 13 Secrets