Natural Notes

Take a sip of what’s trending in Savannah’s wine scene

THE POPULARITY of natural wine has reached a fever pitch in recent years, and the term “natural” has been thrown around to describe everything from organic and biodynamic grapes, to the funky, kombucha-like taste of some wines that are frequently natural — and frequently not.

What actually makes a wine “natural” is far more simple: wine that’s had minimal intervention in its production. With newcomers like Later Air Wine and Sobremesa joining the city’s wine scene, it’s easier than ever to try natural wine.

Here, a few local experts share their favorite bottles and tips for finding a glass that suits your taste.

LEFT: Courtesy of LATE AIR WINE

RIGHT: Nortico Alvarinho, featured at Sobremesa, has notes of peach and citrus and plenty of minerality. // photography by REBECCA HRIZUK

LATE AIR WINE // 2805 Bull St.

It’s important to remember that the term “natural” refers more to the way wine is produced than its taste, according to Colin Breland, who founded Late Air Wine with his wife, Madeline Ott. “While there are plenty of funky natural wines, there are also stable, balanced profiles,” he says. At Late Air Wine, customers can find a range of bottles, including some that are new to Georgia for the first time, like a Pinot Noir from Domaine Didon.

SOBREMESA // 2312 Abercorn St.

Sobremesa co-owner Ryan Ribeiro recommends Nortico Alvarinho, with peach and citrus notes and plenty of minerality. “It’s from Minoh, Portugal, where my dad is from, which makes it extra special to me,” he says.

Photo courtesy of SUPERBLOOM

SUPERBLOOM // 2418 De Soto Ave.

Marguerite Seckman, co-owner of Superbloom, recommends Sorelle Bronca Prosecco, made by two Italian sisters who grow the grapes on their family land. “It’s a light and refreshing Prosecco — perfect for casual sipping,” she says.

Try it at Superbloom’s wine tastings, held most Thursdays and Fridays (book via Airbnb), or the Watercolor Wine Wednesdays, free and open to the public.