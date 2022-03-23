Oh, You Pretty Things!

What to plant this spring

Suggestions provided by Herb Creek Landscape Supply

Iris of the Beholder

photo by COLIN DOUGLAS GRAY

Enjoy a real-life Monet moment with hundreds of irises in bloom at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Garden. Volunteer gardener and iris specialist Stan Gray has dedicated the past 15 years to cultivating these lavish, showy flowers right here in Savannah (typically, they’re happier in cooler climates). His hard work has paid off: CGBG now boasts one of the largest public displays in the world.

Broad vistas of painterly irises — Louisiana, spuria and bearded varieties — inspire contemplation and a sense of tranquility. The iris cultivars are at their best and brightest in spring and typically peak between about April 15 through May 1, so see them now at the CGBG, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.