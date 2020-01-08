Pizza Night!

Topped with anything from pesto to pepperoni and ricotta to broccoli rabe, these take-out pies are easy crowd pleasers any night of the week
ORDERING INFORMATION
Pizzeria Vittoria / $$
2411 De Soto Ave. / 912.417.3002
Takeout available weekdays
• Online ordering? N
• Gluten-free crust? N
• Vegan cheese? N (Try the Market Pie without cheese!)
SCREAMIN MIMI’S / $
513 E. Oglethorpe Ave. / 912.236.2744
• Online ordering? Y
• Gluten-free crust? N
• Vegan cheese? N
Vinnie Van Go-Go’s / $
317 W. Bryan St. / 912.233.6394
Cash only
• Online ordering? N
• Gluten-free crust? N
• Vegan cheese? N
Spanky’s / $
Locations in Savannah, Pooler, Tybee Island
• Online ordering? N
• Gluten-free crust? N
• Vegan cheese? N
Mellow Mushroom / $$
Locations in Savannah and Pooler
• Online ordering? Y
• Gluten-free crust? Y
• Vegan cheese? Y
Squirrel’s Pizza / $$
2218 Bull St. / 912.335.7873
• Online ordering? Y
• Gluten-free crust? N
• Vegan cheese? Y
Green Fire / $$
236 Drayton St. / 912.298.0880
• Online ordering? Y
• Gluten-free crust? Y
• Vegan cheese? Y
Bocci’s Italian Bistro on Bull / $
1526 Bull St. / 912.777.7487
• Online ordering? Y
• Gluten-free crust? N
• Vegan cheese? N