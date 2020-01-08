Pizza Night!

Topped with anything from pesto to pepperoni and ricotta to broccoli rabe, these take-out pies are easy crowd pleasers any night of the week

Photography by Jason B. James

ORDERING INFORMATION

Pizzeria Vittoria / $$

2411 De Soto Ave. / 912.417.3002

Takeout available weekdays

• Online ordering? N

• Gluten-free crust? N

• Vegan cheese? N (Try the Market Pie without cheese!)

SCREAMIN MIMI’S / $

513 E. Oglethorpe Ave. / 912.236.2744

• Online ordering? Y

• Gluten-free crust? N

• Vegan cheese? N

Vinnie Van Go-Go’s / $

317 W. Bryan St. / 912.233.6394

Cash only

• Online ordering? N

• Gluten-free crust? N

• Vegan cheese? N

Spanky’s / $

Locations in Savannah, Pooler, Tybee Island

• Online ordering? N

• Gluten-free crust? N

• Vegan cheese? N

Mellow Mushroom / $$

Locations in Savannah and Pooler

• Online ordering? Y

• Gluten-free crust? Y

• Vegan cheese? Y

Squirrel’s Pizza / $$

2218 Bull St. / 912.335.7873

• Online ordering? Y

• Gluten-free crust? N

• Vegan cheese? Y

Green Fire / $$

236 Drayton St. / 912.298.0880

• Online ordering? Y

• Gluten-free crust? Y

• Vegan cheese? Y

Bocci’s Italian Bistro on Bull / $

1526 Bull St. / 912.777.7487

• Online ordering? Y

• Gluten-free crust? N

• Vegan cheese? N