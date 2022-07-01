Pool Party

Count on cabanas at the Thompson Savannah for a relaxing daycation

AT ABOUT 3 FEET DEEP all the way across with in-water lounge chairs, the Thompson Savannah’s second-floor splash pool was purposely built for relaxing, offering views of downtown and the river at once. Now, you don’t even need to stay overnight: Day passes are available for purchase for non-hotel guests via ResortPass. Book a day bed or private cabana for Miami-style vibes right here in the Hostess City, with refreshing drinks like the “Dive In” (gin, blood orange, coconut and lime) to match. Each pass lasts from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. — don’t miss the chance for an evening lap at this elegant summer oasis.

@thompsonsavannahga // resortpass.com

