SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION:
Real People of Real Estate 2023
Photography by ADLIB PHOTOGRAPHY, CHRISTINE HALL, KATIE IVES, KAYLEY SAVANNAH PHOTOGRAPHY, STACYE KOEGLER, ROBIN MAAYA, KATIE MCGEE, KEITH MORGAN, LIBBY MUENCKLER & VOYAGE CREATIVE
Whether you’re scouting the Savannah area to put down roots for the first time, upgrading an abode, or looking to sell or rent a current home, you’ll find the right fit in Savannah magazine’s Real People of Real Estate. This special advertising section is full of authentic professionals that will help navigate the local real estate market.
- Jason Baggett, Corcoran Austin Hill Realty
- Charter One Realty
- Andrew Cosey, Corcoran Austin Hill Realty
- Jennifer Lee Crumpton, Corcoran Austin Hill Realty
- Brooker Forkin, The Brooker Forkin Group
- David Fowler, Fowlers Home Team, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty
- Eileen Galves, The Landings Company
- Helen Williams Johnson, SFR, DPP, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty
- The Landings Company
- Stewart Marshall, Stewart Sells the Lowcountry, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty
- Moon River Transaction Management, Sara Sawyer and Bailey Strickland
- Michelle Peth, Vantosh Realty Group
- Brooke Powell, Ashley Brooke Properties
- The Rowan Stallings Group, Melissa Hall Rowan, Ridley Stallings and Hannah Walker, Corcoran Austin Hill Realty
- Beth Vantosh, Vantosh Realty Group