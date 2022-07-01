River Runs Through It

Savannah’s riverfront is booming

THE OLD SAVANNAH RIVER is seeing new life with a host of investment in just the past few years. While Savannah’s revered historic district has long been the draw for out-of-town sightseers, the riverfront has evolved into more than just a destination for locals to grab a daiquiri or a bite to eat. New hotels, residences, bars and restaurants have sprung up on both ends of the river, offering fun, food and drinks for those in search of a waterside view of the Hostess City.

The Thompson Savannah hotel, left, and Riverworks residence complex, right // Photo courtesy of RIVERWORKS

PLANT RIVERSIDE DISTRICT

Once the site of the city’s old power plant, the towering smokestacks of the JW Marriott building now serve as the western anchor to a bustling dining and entertainment area. “Today, Plant Riverside District serves as a vibrant world-class destination and a true symbol of hospitality in Savannah, attracting visitors from across the country and around the world,” says Mark Castriota, managing director at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District. plantriverside.com

THE BAXLY

Situated just steps away from Plant Riverside District and Savannah’s historic downtown, The Baxly offers comfort and elegance right in the heart of the city, within blocks of the best dining and nightlife options downtown has to offer. The motto for these new apartment residences says it all: “Your best life starts here.” thebaxlysavannah.com

OLMSTED SAVANNAH

Offering spacious mid-century modern apartments and studios with contemporary flair, each unit at Olmsted Savannah includes elevated finishing touches like gas stoves, steel appliances and quartz countertops. Olmsted residents are within walking distance of some of the city’s best downtown attractions, but they’ll be tempted by the property’s large pool deck, finished in a beautiful checkerboard tile pattern that melds the old with the new. olmstedsavannah.com

EASTERN WHARF

Anchoring the east end of the Savannah riverfront, Eastern Wharf is a 54-acre development with unrivaled skyline views and a large swath of open green space for play and relaxation. “Eastern Wharf has been designed to bring people together, which we believe is the very essence of Savannah and how the city defines Southern hospitality,” says Trent Germano, principal with Mariner Group. It’s also “the water gateway to the city,” he says.

Eastern Wharf has launched a new monthly concert series in the park, with food trucks and treats for residents and visitors. With plans for more events and utilization of the open space, look for more fun and entertainment to fill this previously underutilized section of the riverfront, which now includes the Hyatt-owned Thompson Savannah. easternwharfsavannah.com

RIVERWORKS

If the Savannah River is the life blood of the city, the new Riverworks residence complex at Eastern Wharf pays tribute to that sentiment throughout its decor, from rolling waves in its gathering rooms to a welcoming central pool and deck area with the riverfront on full display. This pet-friendly complex includes street-level retail space, too. riverworksapts.com

UPPER EAST RIVER

Upper East River wows with expansive views of the Savannah River. The developers say that living at Upper East River means having access to the best that Savannah has to offer, and with a mix of brownstone-style townhomes, converted warehouses and luxury condominiums, residents also have access to a wealth of tasteful design vernaculars. uppereastriver.com