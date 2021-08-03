Rock The Boat

As Savannah’s newest full-service marina, Savannah Boathouse puts a polish on the Bull River

Family-owned and operated, Savannah Boathouse Marina is also the new home to Freedom Boat Club, making the joy of boating more flexible and accessible.

Swimsuit, Anthropologie; hat, earrings and bracelet, Asher & Rye; shirt/wrap, Edgewater Drive; sunglasses, Hannah E.

Swimsuit, Anthropologie; hat, earrings and bracelet, Asher & Rye; shirt/wrap, Edgewater Drive; sunglasses, Hannah E.

A gazebo and second-story outdoor event and restaurant space provide overlooks of the winding Intracoastal inlets.

Dress, The Edition Shop; earrings, Edgewater Drive; bag and sunglasses, Hannah E.; towels and bracelet, Asher & Rye

The marina welcomes local boaters and Intracoastal travelers alike, offering a bait facility, fueling location and retail store stocked with seafaring needs and tokens.

Savannah’s growing boating community has created a high demand for both dry storage and access to the water, which Savannah Boathouse Marina is eager to accommodate.