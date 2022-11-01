From the Savannah Civic Center to Radio City Music Hall

SAVANNAHIANS MAY SPOT a familiar face in the world-famous Rockettes’ line at New York’s Radio City Music Hall this holiday season.

A former student of Blessed Sacrament School, Hannah Welsh started taking ballet and tap classes when she was 3 years old. “I had many wonderful teachers during my years in Savannah that molded me into the dancer I am today,” she says. “I will always remember spending many weekends dancing at the Savannah Civic Center and special events around the city.”

Hannah Welsh prepares to take the Great Stage as one of this year’s new Rockettes. / courtesy MSG ENTERTAINMENT

This past spring, Welsh auditioned for a coveted place on The Great Stage and earned an invitation to the Rockettes Conservatory, the dance company’s training program. “The Rockettes really are athletes and endure a rigorous training process that requires dedication and hard work, similar to other professional athletes,” she says. After further honing her skills, Welsh landed her spot in “The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” running Nov. 18-Jan. 2, 2023.

As one of only 18 new dancers this year, Welsh says her “ultimate dream came true” when she was offered the position. “I’m just so honored to be part of the Rockettes’ iconic legacy,” she adds. “I hope to see y’all this holiday season in New York City!”