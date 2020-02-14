Savannah Music Festival to Host Exciting 31st Season March 26—April 11

Sponsored Post

“One of the continent’s most innovative cultural enterprises.”

–Toronto Star

The Savannah Music Festival brings exceptional musicians from across the globe to venues spread throughout the beautiful historic district of Savannah. From Romantic era masterworks to chamber music, blues and jazz to world music, there’s something for everyone.

The annual springtime festival runs for 17 days and consists of more than 80 concerts, including original productions, unique collaborations, and premieres. Now in its 31st season, the Savannah Music Festival is one of Georgia’s largest musical arts event and one of the most distinctive cross-genre music festivals in the world.

A recent review of the festival in the Post & Courier called the festival “the Southeast’s premier musical event and one of the country’s most compelling gathering points for great musicians from around the world. The eclectic mix of styles, low-key vibe and beautiful setting make it a unique experience.”

Tickets to the 2020 Savannah Music Festival are available online at savannahmusicfestival.org, by phone at 912.525.5050 and in person at the Savannah Box Office.

